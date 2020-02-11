USD/JPY clings to gains near session tops, eyeing to reclaim 110.00 mark

- USD/JPY adds to the overnight modest gains and climbs back closer to 110.00 mark.
- The prevailing risk-on mood continued weighing on the JPY’s safe-haven demand.
- Rising US bond yields, stronger USD remained supportive ahead of Powell’s testimony.
The USD/JPY pair gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, with bulls now eyeing to reclaim the key 110.00 psychological mark.
The prevailing risk-on mood – as depicted by a positive trading sentiment around equity markets – continued weighing on the Japanese yen's perceived safe-haven status and assisted the pair to build on the previous session's intraday bounce from the 109.55 region.
USD/JPY supported by a combination of factors
Despite market concerns over the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus, the expected new round of economic stimulus measures by China continued boosting lending some support to the global risk sentiment and undermined demand for traditional safe-haven assets.
It is worth reporting that the death toll in China has risen to more than 1,000 and the number of people infected has increased to over 42,000. The growing number of fatalities is causing worries about the economic impact of the novel coronavirus epidemic on the economy.
This coupled with sustained buying interest surrounding the US dollar further collaborated to the pair's modest uptick back closer to the 110.00 round-figure mark. The already stronger greenback was further supported by a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields.
It will now be interesting to see if bulls are able to capitalize on the positive momentum or refrain from placing any fresh bets ahead of Tuesday's event risk – the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's semiannual testimony before the Congress, due later during the US session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.9
|Today Daily Change
|0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|109.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.53
|Daily SMA50
|109.25
|Daily SMA100
|108.85
|Daily SMA200
|108.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.88
|Previous Daily Low
|109.56
|Previous Weekly High
|110.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.32
|Previous Monthly High
|110.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hovers around 1.29 ahead of UK GDP release
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, above Monday's lows. UK GDP figures are set to show stagnation in Q4 2019. The EU and the UK have toughened their stances ahead of official talks and the BOE's Carney will speak later.
EUR/USD trying to stabilize above 1.09 ahead of Lagarde, Powell
EUR/USD is trading above 1.09 yet at the lowest in four months as the dollar takes a breather. Markets are less worried about the coronavirus outbreak and testimonies from the ECB's Lagarde and Fed Chair Powell are awaited.
Forex Today: Coronavirus fears subside, trio of central bankers set to move USD, EUR, GBP
The coronavirus' death toll has topped 1,000 as the disease continues spreading, but the infection rate seems to have stabilized. Stock markets around the world have turned up and the safe-haven US dollar, Japanese yen, and Gold are all on the back foot.
Gold reports losses as equities trade in the green
Gold reports losses amid gains in equities and could snap the four-day winning streak on sustained strength in the dollar index. Prices have dived below the trendline rising from Feb. 5 and Feb. 6 lows, as seen on the hourly chart, signaling an end of the bounce from recent lows below $1,550.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.