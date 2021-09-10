USD/JPY clings to gains near session tops, eyeing 110.00 mark

- USD/JPY regained positive traction on Friday and stalled this week’s retracement slide.
- The risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven JPY and extended support to the pair.
- A modest uptick in the US bond yields, hawkish Fed expectations remained supportive.
The USD/JPY pair edged higher through the Asian session and was last seen trading near daily tops, with bulls now eyeing to reclaim the key 110.00 psychological mark.
The pair managed to defend the 109.60-55 horizontal support and attracted some fresh buying on the last trading day of the week, snapping two consecutive days of the losing streak. A goodish rebound in the global equity markets undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that assisted the USD/JPY pair to stall this week's retracement slide from the 110.45 region, or the highest level since August 13.
Bulls further took cues from a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, which extended some support to the US dollar. Apart from this, expectations that the Fed would begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus sooner rather than later further acted as a tailwind for the greenback. The market expectations were reinforced by Thursday's release of US Jobless Claims data and hawkish comments by Fed Governor Michelle Bowman.
The combination of factors remained supportive of the intraday uptick and support prospects for a further appreciating move for the USD/JPY pair. A subsequent move back above the 110.00 mark will reaffirm the positive outlook and allow bulls to challenge the top boundary of a near four-week-old trading range resistance, around the 110.20-25 supply zone. This is closely followed by weekly swing highs, around the 110.45 region.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the US Producer Price Index for some impetus later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, could influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment might also produce some trading opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.86
|Today Daily Change
|0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|109.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.83
|Daily SMA50
|109.99
|Daily SMA100
|109.78
|Daily SMA200
|107.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.29
|Previous Daily Low
|109.62
|Previous Weekly High
|110.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.59
|Previous Monthly High
|110.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.79
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
