USD/JPY clings to gains near session tops, around 109.75-80 region

- A combination of factors assisted USD/JPY to regain some positive traction on Wednesday.
- An uptick in the US bond yields benefitted the USD and provided a modest lift to the pair.
- The underlying bullish sentiment undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive.
The USD/JPY pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was last seen hovering just below daily tops, around the 109.75 region.
The pair edged higher during the first half of the trading action on Wednesday and moved away from one-week lows, around the 109.40 area touched in the previous day. The uptick was supported by a modest US dollar strength and a generally positive risk tone, which tends to undermine demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen.
The USD stalled its recent sharp retracement slide from a nine-and-half-month high amid expectations that the Fed could still begin rolling back its pandemic-era stimulus in 2021. Bulls further took cues from some follow-through uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, which further extended some support to the greenback and the USD/JPY pair.
Meanwhile, The global risk sentiment got a lift after China said that it had stopped the community spread of COVID-19, which restored confidence in the country's growth dynamics. Adding to this, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and boosted investors' appetite for riskier assets.
Despite the supporting factors, the uptick lacked strong bullish conviction as investors preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Powell's remarks will be scrutinized for clues about the likely timing of the Fed's tapering plan, which will drive the USD in the near term.
In the meantime, traders might take cues from Wednesday's release of the US Durable Goods Orders data. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh impetus to the USD/JPY pair. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment might also produce some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.77
|Today Daily Change
|0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|109.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.79
|Daily SMA50
|110.17
|Daily SMA100
|109.65
|Daily SMA200
|107.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.88
|Previous Daily Low
|109.41
|Previous Weekly High
|110.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.12
|Previous Monthly High
|111.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
