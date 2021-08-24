USD/JPY clings to gains near session tops, 110.00 mark remains in sight

- USD/JPY regained positive traction on Tuesday and inched back closer to the 110.00 mark.
- The risk-on impulse and the worsening COVID-19 situation in Japan weighed on the JPY.
- An uptick in the US bond yields remained supportive, weaker USD might cap the upside.
The USD/JPY pair traded with a positive bias heading into the European session, albeit lacked any follow-through and remained below the key 110.00 psychological mark.
A combination of factors undermined the Japanese yen and assisted the USD/JPY pair to catch some fresh bids during the first half of the trading action on Tuesday. The risk-on impulse – as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets – acted as a headwind for the safe-haven currencies, including the JPY. Apart from this, the worsening COVID-19 situations turned out to be another factor that continued weighing on the domestic currency.
Bulls further took cues from a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. That said, worries about the potential economic fallout from the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus extended some support to the JPY. Meanwhile, easing fears of an imminent tapering of the pandemic-era stimulus by the Fed kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive. This, in turn, kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the USD/JPY pair, at least for the time being.
Investors now seem to have pushed back their expectations over the likely timing when Fed will begin to reduce the pace of its massive asset purchases amid the continuous surge in COVID-19 cases. The speculations were further fueled by Monday's disappointing US PMI prints for August, which pointed to a sharp slowdown in both manufacturing and services sectors.
Hence, the key focus will remain on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. In the meantime, Tuesday's release of second-tier US data – New Home Sales and Richmond Manufacturing Index – might do little to provide an impetus to the USD/JPY pair. That said, the broader market risk sentiment, the US bond yields and the USD price dynamics might still produce some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.88
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|109.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.79
|Daily SMA50
|110.18
|Daily SMA100
|109.65
|Daily SMA200
|107.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.15
|Previous Daily Low
|109.66
|Previous Weekly High
|110.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.12
|Previous Monthly High
|111.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
