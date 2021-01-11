USD/JPY clings to gains near one-month tops, comfortable above 104.00 mark

- USD/JPY continued gaining traction for the fourth consecutive session on Monday.
- A strong rally in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and remained supportive.
- COVID-19 jitters weighed on investors’ sentiment and capped the upside for the pair.
The USD/JPY pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was last seen trading near one-month tops, around the 104.15 region.
The pair built on last week's goodish rebound from the 102.60 region, or multi-month lows, and edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Monday. The recent strong rally in the US Treasury bond yields – amid hopes for additional US financial aid package – helped revive the US dollar demand, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor driving the USD/JPY pair higher.
The Democratic sweep in the crucial US Senate runoff elections in the state of Georgia raised prospects for a more aggressive US fiscal spending in 2021, including increased direct payments and considerable infrastructure spending. Friday's disappointing headline NFP print further fanned the speculations and pushed the US Treasury bond yields to the highest level since March.
Meanwhile, concerns about the continuous surge in coronavirus cases and the imposition of strict lockdown restrictions in Europen/China tempered enthusiasm. This was evident from a softer tone in the equity markets, which extended some support to the safe-haven Japanese yen. This might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and warrants some caution before positioning for any further gains.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US. Hence, the US bond yields will continue to play a dominant role in influencing the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment will also be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.15
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|103.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.46
|Daily SMA50
|103.99
|Daily SMA100
|104.74
|Daily SMA200
|105.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.09
|Previous Daily Low
|103.6
|Previous Weekly High
|104.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|102.59
|Previous Monthly High
|104.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|102.88
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
