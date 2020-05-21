- USD/JPY caught some fresh bids on Thursday amid a modest pickup in the USD demand.
- The uptick seemed unaffected by softer risk sentiment and worsening US-China relations.
- Investors now look forward to the US macro data for some impetus ahead of BoJ on Friday.
The USD/JPY pair regained positive traction on Thursday and reversed the previous day's modest slide. The pair was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 107.75-80 region, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum further beyond 50-day SMA.
Despite Wednesday's dovish sounding FOMC meeting minutes, the US dollar managed to find some buying interest and recovered a part of its recent losses. A stronger greenback was seen as one of the key factors driving the USD/JPY pair higher through the early European session on Thursday.
Meanwhile, investors seemed convinced that the Bank of Japan might introduce extraordinary policy easing measures at an unscheduled meeting on Friday. This coupled with a larger-than-expected rise in the Japanese trade deficit for April – led by a 21.9% fall in the country's exports – further took its toll on the domestic currency.
The USD/JPY pair moved back closer to over one-month tops set on Tuesday and seemed rather unaffected by concerns over worsening US-China relations. In the latest development, the US Senate passed a bill that could block some Chinese companies from selling shares on the American stock exchanges.
Risk of a further escalation in disputes between the world's two largest economies weighed on investors sentiment and was evident from a weaker tone surrounding the global equity markets. Bulls, however, shrugged off the softer risk tone, instead took cues from a goodish pickup in the USD demand.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the releases of Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and Flash Manufacturing PMI. The data might provide some impetus later during the early North American session and assist traders to grab some short-term opportunities ahead of the BoJ on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.8
|Today Daily Change
|0.26
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|107.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.05
|Daily SMA50
|107.84
|Daily SMA100
|108.45
|Daily SMA200
|108.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.98
|Previous Daily Low
|107.34
|Previous Weekly High
|107.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.5
|Previous Monthly High
|109.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower amid intensifying US-Sino tensions, mixed PMIs
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.0950, down from the highs. Rising Sino-American tensions are weighing on the market mood and boosting the dollar. Eurozone flash PMIs are mixed with Germany's manufacturing PMI missing expectations.
GBP/USD clings onto 1.22 after upbeat PMIs
GBP/USD is holding onto 1.22 after UK PMIs beat expectations and bounced more than expected. BOE Governor Bailey is open to negative rates, fraught Brexit talks, and amid a souring market mood that supports the dollar.
US Initial Jobless Claims: Will there be a hiring surge?
The incipient economic reopening movement that started in Georgia on April 24 has since seen stay-at-home orders lifted in almost all states and some or most business restrictions in many others has not yet diminished the soaring unemployment in the United States.
Gold slides to fresh session low, below $1735 level amid stronger USD
XAU/USD comes under some selling pressure on Thursday amid a pickup in the Dollar demand. The pullback seemed unaffected by softer risk tone amid worsening US-China relations.
WTI: Bulls take a breather on $34 after the 3% rally
Having hit the highest level in two months at 34.48, WTI (July futures on Nymex) has entered a phase of bullish consolidation, as the buyers gather pace for the next push higher.