USD/JPY clings to gains near 50-day SMA, bulls await a move beyond 108.00 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/JPY regains some positive traction on Monday amid a positive mood around equity markets.
  • Concerns about worsening US-China tensions seemed to be the only factor capping further gains.
  • Sustained move beyond 50-day SMA, 108.00 mark needed to confirm any near-term bullish bias.

The USD/JPY pair edged higher on Monday and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 107.70-75 region.

The pair managed to regain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week and built on the previous session's intraday bounce of around 30 pips. The uptick seemed rather unaffected by concerns over worsening US-China relations, rather took cues from a positive mood around the equity markets.

It is worth recalling that diplomatic tensions between the world's two largest economies escalated further after reports last week indicated that China is planning to impose national security laws in Hong Kong. The US President Donald Trump was quick to respond and threatened a strong reaction if the law is passed.

This comes on the back of the recent development, where in the US Senate passed a bill that could block some Chinese companies from selling shares on the American stock exchanges. This, in turn, fueled worries about a major US-China tussle, albeit did little to revive demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen.

On the other hand, the US dollar held steady with modest gains and was seen as one of the key factors behind a mildly positive tone surrounding the USD/JPY pair. Investors, however, seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets amid relatively thin liquidity conditions in the wake of Memorial Day holiday in the US.

Even from a technical perspective, the USD/JPY pair has been oscillating in a narrow trading band over the past one week or so. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond 50-day SMA barrier, just ahead of the 108.00 mark, before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.71
Today Daily Change 0.07
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 107.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.06
Daily SMA50 107.89
Daily SMA100 108.43
Daily SMA200 108.32
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.76
Previous Daily Low 107.32
Previous Weekly High 108.09
Previous Weekly Low 107.04
Previous Monthly High 109.38
Previous Monthly Low 106.36
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.59
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.49
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.39
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.13
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.95
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.83
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.01
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.27

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD is pressured under 1.09 amid upbeat German data

EUR/USD is pressured under 1.09 amid upbeat German data

EUR/USD is trading below 1.09 as ongoing SIno-American tensions boost the safe-haven US dollar. The German IFO figures for May beat expectations with 79.5 points in May. Coronavirus figures in Europe are declining.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD is trading below 1.22 amid negative rates speculation

GBP/USD is trading below 1.22 amid negative rates speculation

GBP/USD is trading below 1.22, as investors continue speculating about the BOE setting negative rates. PM Johnson is under pressure after his senior adviser violated the lockdown. The UK is on a bank holiday today.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Dollar in demand amid high Sino-American tensions, thin liquidity expected

Forex Today: Dollar in demand amid high Sino-American tensions, thin liquidity expected

The new week has kicked off with dollar strength as the US and China have kept tensions high. Thin liquidity and potential erratic movements may occur as the United States and United Kingdom are on holiday.

Read more

Gold trades with modest losses, holds above $1722 support zone

Gold trades with modest losses, holds above $1722 support zone

Gold met with some fresh supply on Monday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling and was last seen trading with only modest losses, just below $1730 level.

Gold News

USD/JPY clings to gains near 50-day SMA, bulls await a move beyond 108.00 mark

USD/JPY clings to gains near 50-day SMA, bulls await a move beyond 108.00 mark

USD/JPY regains some positive traction on Monday amid a positive mood around equity markets. Concerns about worsening US-China tensions seemed to be the only factor capping further gains. Sustained move beyond 50-day SMA, 108.00 mark needed to confirm any near-term bullish bias.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures