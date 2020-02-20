USD/JPY clings to gains near 10-month tops, around 112.00 mark

- USD/JPY gains some follow-through traction for the second straight session on Thursday.
- Concerns over economic fallout from the coronavirus weighed heavily on the Japanese yen.
- The prevailing strong bullish sentiment around the USD remained supportive of the move.
The USD/JPY pair maintained its strong bid tone through the mid-European session, albeit has retreated around 20 pips from near 10-month tops set earlier this Thursday.
A combination of factors helped the pair to continue gaining traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday and build on the previous session's upsurge of around 1.3% – the biggest single-day rise in five months.
USD/JPY boosted by a combination of factors
Given the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in Japan, concerns over deepening economic fallout from the outbreak turned out to be one of the key factors that triggered some aggressive selling around the Japanese yen.
Against the backdrop of a sharp contraction in the economic activity during the last quarter of 2019, investors now see higher possibilities that the world's third largest economy would certainty tip into a technical recession.
Even a softer tone surrounding equity markets, which tends to underpin demand for traditional safe-haven currencies, did little to hinder the pair’s ongoing bullish momentum to the highest level since April 2019.
Meanwhile, bullish traders further took cues from the prevailing strong bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, which, so far, seemed rather unaffected by a fresh leg of downfall in the US Treasury bond yields.
However, extremely overbought conditions on short-term charts seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing fresh bullish bets and might eventually lead to some near-term consolidative price action.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the usual weekly jobless claims and Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, in order to grab some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|111.97
|Today Daily Change
|0.73
|Today Daily Change %
|0.66
|Today daily open
|111.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.55
|Daily SMA50
|109.44
|Daily SMA100
|109.02
|Daily SMA200
|108.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|111.59
|Previous Daily Low
|109.85
|Previous Weekly High
|110.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.56
|Previous Monthly High
|110.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|111.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|112.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|113.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits new 2020 lows, reversing UK data-related gains
GBP/USD has reversed its gains and trades closer to 1.2850, the lowest since November. UK retail sales beat expectations with 0.9% in January. Brexit uncertainty and US dollar strength are driving the falls.
EUR/USD holds near multi-year lows amid USD strength
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.0780, the lowest since April 2017. The US dollar dominates the board amid an upbeat economy and coronavirus headlines. German consumer confidence edged lower to 9.8. ECB's minutes failed to impress.
USD/JPY hits 112, a 200+ pip surge in two days
USD/JPY has topped 112 before consolidating its gains. A mix of data-driven USD strength, dismal Japanese data, stabilizing coronavirus fears, and stop-triggering pushes the pair higher.
Gold jumps to the highest level since February 2013, around $1620 area
Gold reversed an early dip to the $1604 area and jumped to fresh multi-year tops during the mid-European session on Thursday.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.