USD/JPY clings to gains above 107.50 after ADP data, eyes on Wall Street

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • ADP Employment Change in February came in higher than expected.
  • 10-year US T-bond yield posts modest daily gains.
  • Focus shifts to Wall Street's, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI data.

After slumping to its lowest level since early October at 106.86 on Tuesday, the USD/JPY pair staged a decisive rebound on Wednesday and was last seen trading at 107.55, adding 0.4% on a daily basis.

Following the Federal Reserve's emergency rate cut on Tuesday, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased more than 10% and fell to an all-time low below the critical 1% mark to drag the pair lower. Additionally, the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback put additional weight on the pair's shoulders. 

DXY looks to snap four-day losing streak

With the 10-year US T-bond yield rising more than 1%, the pair reversed its direction. Meanwhile, the upbeat data from the US helped the USD preserve its strength as well.

The ADP's monthly report showed that employment in the US' private sector increased 183,000 in February to beat the market expectation of 170,000. On a negative note, January's reading of 291,000 got revised down to 209,000. Nevertheless, the US Dollar Index (DXY) was last up 0.3% on the day at 97.43.

Later in the session, the IHS Markit's Services PMI (final) and the ISM's Non-Manufacturing PMI reports will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Furthermore, investors will be keeping a close eye on Wall Street's main indexes, which look to rebound sharply following Tuesday's slump. 

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.53
Today Daily Change 0.32
Today Daily Change % 0.30
Today daily open 107.21
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.91
Daily SMA50 109.51
Daily SMA100 109.21
Daily SMA200 108.39
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.54
Previous Daily Low 106.93
Previous Weekly High 111.68
Previous Weekly Low 107.51
Previous Monthly High 112.23
Previous Monthly Low 107.51
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.54
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.92
Daily Pivot Point S1 106.58
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.95
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.97
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.19
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.16
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.79

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

