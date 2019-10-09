USD/JPY clings to gains above 107.30 as US stocks open higher

- Upbeat market mood keeps investors away from safe-haven assets.
- US Dollar Index fluctuates in a confined range above 99.
- Wall Street opens the day sharply higher on Wednesday.
After closing the previous day a little below the 107 handle, the USD/JPY pair reversed its direction on Wednesday as the improving market sentiment made it tough for the safe-haven JPY to preserve its strength. As of writing, the pair was up 0.27% on a daily basis at 107.36.
Renewed trade optimism helps the pair push higher
Reports of China being open to making a partial trade deal with the United States (US) on Wednesday allowed risk-on flows to dominate the market action. Major European equity indexes rose sharply on these headlines and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained traction to confirm the upbeat market mood. Additionally, Wall Street's main indexes opened the day decisively higher.
Later in the session, markets will be paying close attention to Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks. On Tuesday, Powell said that there was no reason why the monetary expansion couldn't continue to weigh on the Greenback.
Moreover, the FOMC will publish the minutes of its September meeting later in the day. However, the fact that the FOMC meeting in September took place before the disappointing Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data suggests that the statement is unlikely to adopt a dovish tone.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.37
|Today Daily Change
|0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|107.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.68
|Daily SMA50
|106.93
|Daily SMA100
|107.64
|Daily SMA200
|109.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.45
|Previous Daily Low
|106.8
|Previous Weekly High
|108.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.48
|Previous Monthly High
|108.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from lows amid growing US-Sino trade spat
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950 after falling due to growing trade tensions. The US decision to limit visas for Chinese officials weighs on sentiment ahead of Thursday's talks. The Fed's meeting minutes are awaited.
GBP/USD falls off the highs as DUP rejects EU Brexit concession
GBP/USD is falling back toward 1.22 as the DUP rejected an EU offer for a time-limit on the Irish backstop. Earlier, the pound jumped on hopes for a deal. Negotiations continue.
USD/JPY refreshes session tops on positive trade headlines
Positive trade-related development provided a modest lift in the last hour. A weaker tone surrounding the USD kept a lid on any strong follow-through. Wednesday’s key focus will be on Powell’s speech ahead of FOMC minutes.
Gold holds steady in a range, just below $1510 level
Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the early European session on Wednesday and consolidated the overnight goodish move up back closer to weekly tops.
Forex Today: US-Sino spat weighs on sentiment, Brexit talks are on life-support, FOMC minutes eyed
The US slapped visa restrictions on Chinese officials involved in human rights violations in Xinjiang. The news dampens the mood ahead of high-level trade talks on Thursday.