USD/JPY clings to gains above 106.00 mark amid rallying US bond yields

- USD/JPY gained traction for the third consecutive session and shot to over one-week tops.
- The underlying bullish tone, rallying US bond yields remained supportive of the move up.
- The USD bulls remained on the defensive, albeit did little to hinder the positive momentum.
The USD/JPY pair maintained its bid through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading just above the 106.00 mark, or over one-week tops.
The pair built on this week's goodish rebound from levels below the key 105.00 psychological mark and gained some follow-through traction for the third consecutive session on Thursday. The momentum was exclusively sponsored by the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets, which tends to undermine demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen.
Investors remain optimistic about a strong global economic recovery amid the impressive pace of COVID-19 vaccinations and the progress on a massive US fiscal spending plan. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said that the House will vote on the US President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package on Friday or over the weekend.
In other developments, the US Food and Drug Administration said that Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine appeared safe and effective in clinical trials. The regulator could grant emergency use approval by the end of this week. Adding to this, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish comments provided an additional boost to the global risk sentiment.
Bulls further took cues from a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields. The reflation trade, along with rising inflation expectations pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond beyond 1.40% for the first time since February 2020. This, in turn, helped offset a softer tone surrounding the US dollar and remained supportive.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the second estimate (Prelim) of Q4 GDP print and Durable Goods Orders data. Apart from this, speeches by influential FOMC members will influence the USD price dynamics. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, might produce some trading opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.14
|Today Daily Change
|0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|105.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.17
|Daily SMA50
|104.22
|Daily SMA100
|104.39
|Daily SMA200
|105.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.1
|Previous Daily Low
|105.19
|Previous Weekly High
|106.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.92
|Previous Monthly High
|104.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|102.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
