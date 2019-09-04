USD/JPY clings to gains above 106 on recovering sentiment

- Major European equity indexes gain traction on Wednesday.
- The 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovers Tuesday's losses.
- US Dollar Index extends slide below 99 handle.
Despite the broad-based USD strength, the USD/JPY pair, which erased more than 30 pips on Tuesday, reversed its direction today as the recovering market sentiment makes it difficult for the safe-haven JPY to find demand. As of writing, the pair was trading at 106.23, rising 0.27% on a daily basis.
The disappointing PMI data from the US on Tuesday revealed contraction in the manufacturing sector in August and revived concerns over the possibility of the US economy going into a recession to trigger heavy risk-off flows. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned south and dropped to its lowest level in more than three years and weighed on the pair. Moreover, major equity indexes opened in the negative territory and closed with modest losses.
Risk-appetite returns on Wednesday
However, the lack of major developments surrounding the US-China trade conflict and easing concerns over a no-deal Brexit allowed market sentiment to turn positive, once again, on Wednesday. As of writing, the 10-year US T-bond yield is up more than 2% and major European equity indexes are posting decisive gains to confirm the risk-on atmosphere.
On the other hand, rising expectations of the Federal Reserve opting out for an aggressive rate cut in this month's meeting following the dismal data hurts the Greenback and caps the pair's gains for the time being. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is erasing 0.35% on the day at 98.62.
Later in the session, New York Fed President Williams will be delivering a speech and the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.23
|Today Daily Change
|0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|105.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.14
|Daily SMA50
|107.25
|Daily SMA100
|108.48
|Daily SMA200
|109.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.39
|Previous Daily Low
|105.74
|Previous Weekly High
|106.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.45
|Previous Monthly High
|109.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.10 amid Lagarde's testimony, USD weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, extending its gains. Incoming ECB President Lagarde said there is a need for accommodative monetary policy. The US dollar is on the back foot after weak data.
GBP/USD rallies toward 1.22 as chances of hard-Brexit fade
GBP/USD is closer to 1.22 up some 100 pips. The opposition's victory on Tuesday lowers the chances for a no-deal Brexit. Another busy day awaits lawmakers. Weak Services PMI limits gains.
USD/JPY: consolidation continues
Japan’s Services PMI improved to 53.3 in August, missed the market’s expectations. The dollar remains pressured by the poor ISM Manufacturing PMI released Tuesday. USD/JPY at neutral ground, although long-term bearish perspective still valid.
Gold: Drifts back closer to 100-hour SMA key pivotal point
Gold came under some fresh selling pressure on Wednesday and eroded a part of the previous session's strong up-move to the 1550 region - back closer to multi-year tops set on August 26.
US manufacturing sector: Future fear
American manufacturing executives are looking through the reasonable present to a questionable future of trade conflicts and declining economic growth. The PMI for the factory sector from the ISM dropped to 49.1 in August.