USD/JPY climbs to weekly highs above 107 as USD gains traction on ISM data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • ISM's Non-Manufacturing PMI rises to 56.4, beats expectations in August.
  • US Dollar Index quickly erases large part of daily losses. 
  • 10-year US T-bond rises sharply on data, adds more than 7%.

The USD/JPY pair stretched higher and broke above the 107 handle in the last hour as the Greenback staged a decisive recovery on the back of upbeat data. As of writing, the pair was trading at its highest level in a week at 107.12, adding 0.68% on a daily basis.

DXY makes a sharp U-turn on impressive ISM reading

Earlier today, the data published by the Automatic Data Processing showed that the private sector employment in the US increased by 195,000 in August and surpassed the market expectation of 149,000 to help the US Dollar Index (DXY) limit its losses. Although the final reading of the Markit Services PMI edged lower to 50.7 from the previous estimate of 50.9 and made it difficult for the USD to make a meaningful recovery, the Institue for Supply Management's (ISM) Non-Manufacturing Business Report triggered a fresh USD-buying wave. At the moment, the DXY is virtually unchanged on the day at 98.40.

The ISM's Non-Manufacturing PMI rose to 56.4 in August from 53.7 in July to reveal a more robust expansion in the sector's economic activity. "The non-manufacturing sector’s rate of growth rebounded after two consecutive months of cooling off," the ISM said in its press release.

"The respondents remain concerned about tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty; however, they are mostly positive about business conditions.”

With fears over a recession easing on the strong data, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield pushed higher to provide an additional boost to the pair and was last seen adding more than 7% on the day. Reaffirming the risk-on mood, all three main indexes of Wall Street are gaining more than 1.5% on the day.

Technical levels to consider

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.12
Today Daily Change 0.72
Today Daily Change % 0.68
Today daily open 106.4
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 106.14
Daily SMA50 107.22
Daily SMA100 108.42
Daily SMA200 109.62
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.45
Previous Daily Low 105.83
Previous Weekly High 106.68
Previous Weekly Low 104.45
Previous Monthly High 109.32
Previous Monthly Low 104.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.21
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.06
Daily Pivot Point S1 106
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.61
Daily Pivot Point S3 105.38
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.62
Daily Pivot Point R2 106.84
Daily Pivot Point R3 107.24

 

 

