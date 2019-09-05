USD/JPY climbs to weekly highs above 107 as USD gains traction on ISM data

- ISM's Non-Manufacturing PMI rises to 56.4, beats expectations in August.
- US Dollar Index quickly erases large part of daily losses.
- 10-year US T-bond rises sharply on data, adds more than 7%.
The USD/JPY pair stretched higher and broke above the 107 handle in the last hour as the Greenback staged a decisive recovery on the back of upbeat data. As of writing, the pair was trading at its highest level in a week at 107.12, adding 0.68% on a daily basis.
DXY makes a sharp U-turn on impressive ISM reading
Earlier today, the data published by the Automatic Data Processing showed that the private sector employment in the US increased by 195,000 in August and surpassed the market expectation of 149,000 to help the US Dollar Index (DXY) limit its losses. Although the final reading of the Markit Services PMI edged lower to 50.7 from the previous estimate of 50.9 and made it difficult for the USD to make a meaningful recovery, the Institue for Supply Management's (ISM) Non-Manufacturing Business Report triggered a fresh USD-buying wave. At the moment, the DXY is virtually unchanged on the day at 98.40.
The ISM's Non-Manufacturing PMI rose to 56.4 in August from 53.7 in July to reveal a more robust expansion in the sector's economic activity. "The non-manufacturing sector’s rate of growth rebounded after two consecutive months of cooling off," the ISM said in its press release.
"The respondents remain concerned about tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty; however, they are mostly positive about business conditions.”
With fears over a recession easing on the strong data, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield pushed higher to provide an additional boost to the pair and was last seen adding more than 7% on the day. Reaffirming the risk-on mood, all three main indexes of Wall Street are gaining more than 1.5% on the day.
Technical levels to consider
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.12
|Today Daily Change
|0.72
|Today Daily Change %
|0.68
|Today daily open
|106.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.14
|Daily SMA50
|107.22
|Daily SMA100
|108.42
|Daily SMA200
|109.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.45
|Previous Daily Low
|105.83
|Previous Weekly High
|106.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.45
|Previous Monthly High
|109.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains amid risk-on mood, upbeat US data
EUR/USD is rising above 1.1050. The US and China have announced new trade talks in October. US ADP Non-Farm Payrolls beat with 195K. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI also beat with 56.4 points.
GBP/USD rallies to 6-week high above 1.23 on growing Brexit optimism
GBP/UDS is trading above 1.23, at the highest since late July. The bill to block a no-deal Brexit passed the House of Commons. Elections will be debated on Monday. PM's brother Jo Johnson quit.
USD/JPY improved mood weighs on the yen
China announced it would resume trade talks with the US in October. Focus shifts to US data ahead of the Nonfarm Payroll report to be out Friday. USD/JPY nearing critical 106.90 resistance, rally could extend once above it.
Gold: Bearish head & shoulders pattern spotted on intraday charts
Gold extended its intraday pullback from multi-year tops and has now retreated back to challenge 100-hour SMA key pivotal support, which is closely followed by an ascending trend-line support near the $1532 region.
Cryptos fully bearish on bullish news
The cryptocurrencies market has been in a bearish mode since the beginning of the summer. With autumn knocking on the door, it has not given convincing signs of having the intention to change.