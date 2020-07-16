USD/JPY climbs to session tops, bulls eyeing a move beyond 107.00 mark

- USD/JPY gains some positive traction on Thursday amid a modest pickup in the USD demand.
- The risk-off mood might benefit the safe-haven JPY and cap any further gains for the major.
- Investors eye the ECB policy decision and the US macro data for some meaningful impetus.
The USD/JPY pair refreshed daily tops during the early European session, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum beyond the 107.00 mark.
Following a brief consolidation through the early part of the trading action on Thursday, the pair caught some bids and moved away from weekly lows set in the previous session. The uptick was exclusively sponsored by a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand, though the risk-off mood might cap any further gains.
The ever-increasing number of coronavirus cases overshadowed the recent optimism over a potential vaccine for the highly contagious disease. This comes amid concerns about worsening US-China relations, which took its toll on the global risk sentiment. This, in turn, might benefit the safe-haven Japanese yen and cap the upside for the USD/JPY pair.
Thursday's key focus will be on the latest monetary policy update by the European Central Bank. This coupled with US macro data might infuse some volatility and produce some meaningful trading opportunities. The US economic docket highlights the release of monthly Retail Sales, Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and Initial weekly jobless claims.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.04
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|106.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.22
|Daily SMA50
|107.46
|Daily SMA100
|107.58
|Daily SMA200
|108.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.31
|Previous Daily Low
|106.67
|Previous Weekly High
|107.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.64
|Previous Monthly High
|109.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD fails again to hold above 0.7000
The AUD/USD pair has been unable to advance despite upbeat local and Chinese data, as the American dollar benefited from the risk-off mood at the end of the day. AUD/USD at 0.6970.
EUR/USD ends the day in the red sub-1.1400
The EUR/USD pair settled around 1.1380 near daily lows, after an uneventful ECB and mixed US data. Stubbornly high unemployment levels and pandemic concerns weigh on sentiment.
Gold prices walking a tightrope over 1,800 psychological level
Gold prices are trading a touch below the psychological $1,800 level in markets that have consolidated in a sea of fundamentals as traders await the next cue.
BTC/USD almost drops to $9,000 after Twitter hack
Bitcoin saw a decent drop towards $9,000 but recovered quickly. The Twitter hack was unprecedented as dozens of high-profile accounts got hacked at the same time. Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye, Elon, and many others posted the same Bitcoin scam message...
Oil : The price action seems indecisive at these elevated levels
WTI is still in a bull trend on the chart below but at these elevated levels, it seems the price seems to be very jittery. Previously within this trend when the price moved higher the size of the bullish candles was bigger.