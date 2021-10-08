USD/JPY climbs to over one-week tops, eyeing a move beyond 112.00 ahead of NFP

- USD/JPY added to the previous day’s positive move and gained follow-through traction on Friday.
- The widening of US-Japanese bond yield differential/risk-on mood weighed on the safe-haven JPY.
- Hawkish Fed expectations continued underpinning the USD and remained supportive ahead of NFP.
The USD/JPY pair climbed to over one-week tops during the early European session, with bulls now awaiting a move beyond the 112.00 mark.
A combination of factors assisted the USD/JPY pair to build on the previous day's positive move and gain some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Friday. The prevalent risk-on mood continued weighing on the safe-haven Japanese yen, which was further weighed down by the widening of the US-Japanese government bond yield differential.
Investors cheered a potential deal to avoid a default on the US government debt, which was evident from a classic risk-on move in the equity markets. In fact, the Senate voted 50-48 to extend the debt ceiling until early December. The bill will now be sent to the House of Representatives for approval before it can be sent to President Joe Biden for his signature.
Meanwhile, the US Treasury bond yields extended their strong rally that has been underway since late September when the Fed signalled that it would begin tapering its bond purchases by the end of 2021. On the other hand, the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond remained near zero due to the Bank of Japan's yield curve control policy.
The markets also seem to have started pricing in the possibility of a Fed rate hike move in 2022 amid worries that the recent surge in crude oil/energy prices will stoke inflation. The combination of factors continued acting as a tailwind for the US dollar, which was seen as another factor that contributed to the bid tone surrounding the USD/JPY pair.
Market participants now await the release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs report (NFP), due later during the early North American session. The data will influence market expectations about the likely timing of the Fed's tapering plan. This will play a key role in influencing the USD in the near term and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|111.96
|Today Daily Change
|0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|111.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.51
|Daily SMA50
|110.12
|Daily SMA100
|110.1
|Daily SMA200
|108.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|111.65
|Previous Daily Low
|111.23
|Previous Weekly High
|112.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|110.54
|Previous Monthly High
|112.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|111.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|111.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|111.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|111.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|110.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|111.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|111.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|112.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
