USD/JPY climbs to over one-week tops, beyond mid-104.00s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/JPY gained strong positive traction for the third consecutive session on Thursday.
  • COVID-19 vaccine optimism undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive.
  • Bulls seemed rather unaffected by a subdued USD demand amid stalled US stimulus talks.

The USD/JPY pair added to its intraday gains and shot to over one-week tops, around the 104.55-60 region during the first half of the European session.

The pair built on this week's rebound from sub-104.00 level and continued scaling higher for the third consecutive session on Thursday. The momentum assisted the USD/JPY pair to post gains for the fourth day in the previous five and seemed rather unaffected by a subdued US dollar price action.

Despite the lack of consensus over additional US fiscal measures, the global risk sentiment remained well supported by the optimism over the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. This, in turn, undermined demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen and pushed the USD/JPY pair higher.

On the other hand, the greenback lacked any firm directional bias and remained confined in a range amid doubts on whether the Republicans and Democrats can agree to the proposed relief package. The US lawmakers approved a stopgap government funding bill on Wednesday, which will delay a government shutdown to December 18.

Apart from this, a weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields further collaborated to keep the USD bulls on the defensive. That said, possibilities of some intraday stops being triggered above 200-hour SMA seemed to support the USD/JPY pair's strong move up.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the releases of the latest consumer inflation figures and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. The data, along with the US stimulus headlines, will influence the USD and produce some short-term trading opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 104.53
Today Daily Change 0.33
Today Daily Change % 0.32
Today daily open 104.2
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 104.27
Daily SMA50 104.74
Daily SMA100 105.26
Daily SMA200 106.4
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 104.4
Previous Daily Low 104.05
Previous Weekly High 104.75
Previous Weekly Low 103.67
Previous Monthly High 105.68
Previous Monthly Low 103.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 104.27
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 104.19
Daily Pivot Point S1 104.04
Daily Pivot Point S2 103.87
Daily Pivot Point S3 103.68
Daily Pivot Point R1 104.39
Daily Pivot Point R2 104.57
Daily Pivot Point R3 104.74

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises in response to fresh ECB stimulus

EUR/USD rises in response to fresh ECB stimulus

EUR/USD is rising well above 1.21, responding to fresh stimulus from the ECB and no materially new language on exchange rate concerns. US jobless claims missed estimates while the FDA's vaccine approval, Brexit and US stimulus talks are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates close to 1.3300 as Brexit deal hopes hang by a thread

GBP/USD consolidates close to 1.3300 as Brexit deal hopes hang by a thread

GBP/USD has mostly traded sideways in recent trade around the 1.3300 level, having recovered from worst levels just below 1.3250 hit shortly before the start of the US trading session.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD eyes test of $1850 following firmer than expected US inflation

XAU/USD eyes test of $1850 following firmer than expected US inflation

Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have been on the front foot in recent trade, with a boost coming at 13:30GMT in the form of slightly softer than expected US Consumer Price Inflation numbers.

Gold news

The crypto market reluctantly retreats from highs

The crypto market reluctantly retreats from highs

A corrective sentiment continues to prevail in the crypto market. Yesterday afternoon, Bitcoin briefly dipped to almost $17,500 and is trading at $18,400 at the beginning of the day on Thursday. 

Read more

WTI climbs to fresh 7-month highs above $47

WTI climbs to fresh 7-month highs above $47

After spending the first half of the week fluctuating above $45, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gathered bullish momentum on Thursday and advanced to its highest level since early March at $47.71. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures