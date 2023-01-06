- USD/JPY scales higher for the fourth straight day and climbs to over a one-week high on Friday.
- Thursday’s upbeat US data, hawkish Fed expectations underpin the USD and remain supportive.
- Investors now look forward to the release of the US NFP report before placing directional bets.
The USD/JPY pair builds on this week's recovery move from mid-129.00s, or its lowest level since June 2022 and gains traction for the fourth successive day on Friday. The momentum lifts spot prices to over a one-week high, around the 134.40 area during the early part of the European session and is sponsored by a strong follow-through US Dollar buying.
Thursday's better-than-expected US macro data pointed to a resilient US labour market and could allow the Federal Reserve to stick to its aggressive rate hike path. Furthermore, Fed officials reiterated that they were still focused on bringing down inflation to the 2% target, which continues to act as a tailwind for the US Treasury bond yields and the greenback.
Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the equity markets, bolstered by the optimism over the easing of strict COVID-19 curbs in China, undermines the safe-haven Japanese Yen. This is seen as another factor lending support to the USD/JPY pair. The upside, however, seems limited amid reports that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) plans to raise its inflation forecasts.
According to Reuters, the upgrade would underscore the BoJ's conviction that robust domestic demand will keep inflation around the 2% target in coming years. This, in turn, fueled speculations that the central bank will phase out its ultra-lose policy settings when Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's second five-year term ends in April, warranting caution for bulls.
Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to wait for the release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs data. The popularly known NFP report, due later during the early North American session, could influence the Fed's near-term policy outlook and drive the USD demand. This, in turn, should provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.28
|Today Daily Change
|0.92
|Today Daily Change %
|0.69
|Today daily open
|133.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.95
|Daily SMA50
|138.33
|Daily SMA100
|140.99
|Daily SMA200
|136.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.06
|Previous Daily Low
|131.68
|Previous Weekly High
|134.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.78
|Previous Monthly High
|138.18
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|130.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.76
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0500 ahead of Eurozone inflation, US NFP Premium
EUR/USD is holding lower ground above 1.0500 in the early European morning. The US Dollar is regaining the upside traction amid a cautious market mood and sluggish Treasury yields. The pair awaits the Eurozone inflation and US NFP data for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD remains capped below 1.1950 amid fresh USD demand
GBP/USD pair is consolidating the recovery gains below 1.1950 in early Europe. Cable is struggling as investors return to the US Dollar amid anxiety ahead of the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data.
Gold edges higher to $1,840 area, upside seems capped ahead of US NFP
Gold price regains positive traction on Friday and reverses a part of the overnight losses. Some follow-through buying around the USD should keep a lid on the non-yielding metal. Traders keenly await the release of the US monthly employment details, or the NFP report.
Ethereum price may drop 12% before it reaches $1,300
Ethereum price has been performing far better in comparison to other altcoins despite correcting significantly during the FTX crash. The cryptocurrency is still maintaining its macro uptrend, which is crucial for ETH to recover its losses.
EU Inflation Preview: Easing price pressures will lift hopes, but can it impact the Euro? Premium
The Eurostat will publish the Eurozone December Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) on Friday, December 6 at 10 GMT. Price pressures are expected to have eased further after having risen by a record 10.6% YoY in October 2022.