USD/JPY climbs to over one-month tops, 111.00 mark back in sight

- USD/JPY prolonged its recent strong positive move amid sustained USD buying interest.
- Expectations for an earlier Fed taper, rallying US bond yields underpinned the greenback.
- COVID-19 woes might benefit the safe-haven JPY and cap gains ahead of the US CPI print.
The USD/JPY pair built on its steady intraday ascent and climbed to over one-month tops, around the 110.75-80 region during the early European session.
Having defended the 110.00 psychological mark earlier this week, the USD/JPY pair regained positive traction and prolonged its recent strong move up from the 108.70 area, or lowest level since late May. The pair scaled higher for the second consecutive session on Wednesday – also marking the fifth day of a positive move in the previous six – and was supported by sustained US dollar buying interest.
Investors have been pricing in the prospects for an early tapering of the Fed's massive pandemic-era stimulus amid signs of substantial further progress in the labour market recovery. The Fed officials have also started to guide the market towards early tapering and higher interest rates as soon as 2022. This was evident from an extension of the recent move up in the US Treasury bond yields.
In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond jumped to the highest level since July 14, closer to the 1.37% threshold, which, in turn, continued acting as a tailwind for the greenback. With the latest leg up, the USD/JPY pair has now cleared an important barrier near the 110.60-70 supply zone, which might have already set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move.
Meanwhile, worries about the economic fallout from the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus seems to have overshadowed the optimism led by the passage of a $1 trillion US infrastructure bill. This was evident from the prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets, which might underpin the safe-haven Japanese yen and cap any meaningful upside for the USD/JPY pair, at least for now.
Moving ahead, the focus now shifts to the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures later during the early North American session. The data will influence market expectations about the next policy move by the Fed and drive the greenback. Apart from this, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga will play a key role in determining the near-term trajectory for the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.77
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|110.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.91
|Daily SMA50
|110.15
|Daily SMA100
|109.66
|Daily SMA200
|107.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.6
|Previous Daily Low
|110.28
|Previous Weekly High
|110.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.72
|Previous Monthly High
|111.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|110.16
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|110.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends 1.1700 ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD remains sidelined around five-month lows above 1.1700 ahead of the US inflation. The pair defends 1.1700, as bears take a breather amid a steady US dollar and the cautious market mood. Firmer Treasury yields could cap the upside attempts.
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3800, US inflation eyed
GBP/USD is extending its bearish momentum towards 1.3800 this Wednesday. The pair eyes deeper losses amid renewed Brexit concerns, a broadly firmer US dollar and mixed senitment. US CPI awaited.
Gold trims intraday gains below $1,750 amid subdued session, US CPI eyed
Gold price is attempting a bounce towards 21-SMA on 4H. After a tumultuous start to a relatively light week on Monday, gold price licked it wounds and tried to stabilize around $1720-$1730 levels. US stimulus optimism and Delta covid woes lend support to gold price.
Dogecoin bulls try to replicate another explosive 25% upswing
Dogecoin price is currently hovering below a suite of resistance levels, preventing it from climbing higher. A swift breach of these barriers is likely considering the consolidation that DOGE is undergoing.
US July CPI Preview: Inflation data unlikely to change Fed tapering expectations
Inflation in the United States, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), is expected to edge lower to 5.3% on a yearly basis in July from the 13-year-high registered at 5.4% in June. Fed is unlikely to renounce hawkish policy shift on single CPI print.