USD/JPY climbs to near three-month tops, around 105.25 region

- A combination of factors assisted USD/JPY to gain traction for the seventh straight day.
- Rallying US bond yields underpinned the USD and fueling the ongoing bullish momentum.
- The underlying bullish tone weighed on the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive.
The USD/JPY pair continued scaling higher through the early European session and shot to near three-month tops, around the 105.25 region in the last hour.
The pair prolonged its bullish trajectory for the seventh consecutive session on Thursday and build on the momentum further beyond the key 105.00 psychological mark. The US bond market has reacted strongly amid firming expectations for a massive US fiscal stimulus measures. This, in turn, continued underpinning the US dollar and was seen as a key factor driving the USD/JPY pair higher.
It is worth reporting that Democrats took the first step to advance President Joe Biden's proposed COVID relief package without Republican support. The Senate began debating a budget resolution for 2021 with coronavirus spending instructions. While it is unclear how much compromise Republicans are willing to make, investors still expect additional spending of at least $1 trillion.
The USD was further supported by Wednesday's upbeat US economic data, which showed that private-sector employment grew 174K in January as compared to 49K expected. Separately, the employment sub-component of the US ISM services sector report showed a significant increase in the previous month and lifted expectations for the official non-farm payrolls (NFP), due for release on Friday.
Apart from this, the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets weighed on the safe-haven Japanese yen and provided an additional boost to the USD/JPY pair. That said, RSI on the daily chart has now moved closer to overbought territory and warrants some caution for bullish traders. This makes it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation before any further appreciating move.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the Initial Weekly Jobless Claims data from the US for some impetus later during the early North American session. This, along with the US stimulus headlines, will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some meaningful opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.19
|Today Daily Change
|0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|105.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.05
|Daily SMA50
|103.86
|Daily SMA100
|104.4
|Daily SMA200
|105.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.1
|Previous Daily Low
|104.92
|Previous Weekly High
|104.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.56
|Previous Monthly High
|104.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|102.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.29
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides below 1.20 amid dollar strength
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.20, hitting the lowest in two months. The US dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields, underpinned by fiscal stimulus hopes and robust US data. The euro is struggling with vaccine concerns.
DOGE is on the verge of a colossal explosion if any of these two levels break
Dogecoin’s volatility has dropped significantly over the past 48 hours and the digital asset has been trading inside a tightening range which is on the verge of a massive explosion within the next 24 hours.
GBP/USD extends falls below 1.36 ahead of the BOE
GBP/USD has been extending its falls below 1.36, driven by dollar strength. Investors are eyeing the Bank of England's "Super Thursday" and new growth and inflation forecasts. The UK hit the milestone of 10 million people vaccinated.
XAU/USD bounces back above $1820, downside bias still intact
XAU/USD attempts a bounce after finding bids at $1816. Bearish 21-HMA is the level to beat on the road to recovery. RSI bounces off oversold conditions but remains bearish.
US Dollar Index takes out 11-month bearish trendline
The dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against majors, has pierced the trendline falling from March 2020 highs, validating the reversal higher signaled by the inverse head-and-shoulders (H&S) breakout confirmed on Feb. 1.