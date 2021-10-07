USD/JPY climbs to fresh session tops, lacks follow-through beyond mid-111.00s

- USD/JPY attracted some dip-buying on Thursday and was supported by a combination of factors.
- The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and extended support amid a modest USD uptick.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, rising US bond yields, upbeat US data acted as a tailwind for the buck.
The USD/JPY pair recovered over 30 pips from the daily swing lows and climbed to fresh daily tops, around the 111.55 region during the early North American session.
A combination of factors assisted the USD/JPY pair to attract some dip-buying near the 111.20 region for the second straight session on Thursday. The risk-on impulse in the markets was seen as a key factor that undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen and extended some support to the major. This, along with a modest pickup in the US dollar demand, provided a modest lift.
The global risk sentiment witnessed a turnaround on Wednesday after Russian leaders reassured Europe on gas supplies. Adding to this, the top US Senate Republican Mitch McConnell put forward a compromise of a short-term suspension of the US debt ceiling to avert a national default. This was seen as another factor that boosted investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets.
On the other hand, the USD continued drawing some support from firming market expectations about an early policy tightening by the Fed. The USD bulls further took cues from a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields. On the economic data front, the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims fell more than expected last week and further acted as a tailwind for the greenback.
The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through, at least for the time being, as investors now seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of Friday's release of the US monthly jobs report. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop favours bullish traders and supports prospects for a move back towards the overnight highs, around the 111.75-80 region, en-route the 112.00 mark.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|111.47
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|111.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.42
|Daily SMA50
|110.08
|Daily SMA100
|110.07
|Daily SMA200
|108.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|111.79
|Previous Daily Low
|111.2
|Previous Weekly High
|112.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|110.54
|Previous Monthly High
|112.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|111.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|111.56
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|111.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|110.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|110.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|111.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|112.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|112.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
