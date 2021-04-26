USD/JPY climbs to fresh daily highs above 108.00

- USD/JPY turned north after dropping to 107.70 area.
- US Dollar Index edges higher toward 91.00 after US data.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the positive territory.
After closing the third straight week in the negative territory, the USD/JPY pair fell toward 107.70 but managed to stage a rebound in the early American session. As of writing, the pair was up 0.17% on a daily basis at 108.10.
USD/JPY continues to react to US T-bond yields
At the start of the week, the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback forced USD/JPY to push lower. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which lost nearly 1% last week, touched its weakest level since early March at 90.68. Nevertheless, the rebound witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields provided a boost to USD/JPY. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.12% on the day and the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is rising 0.7%.
In the meantime, the data from the US showed that Durable Goods Orders expanded by 0.5% in March. Although this reading came in worse than the market expectation for an increase of 2.5%, the reaction was largely muted.
On Tuesday, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will announce its Interest Rate Decision and release the Monetary Policy Statement. Previewing this event, "despite the March framework review, the adjustments were small and did not portend any imminent danger of BoJ lowering rates further," said UOB Group analysts. "We still expect BoJ to ease monetary policy further in the next MPM, most likely through reaccelerating its JGB purchases and expanding its lending facilities."
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.06
|Today Daily Change
|0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|107.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.3
|Daily SMA50
|108.26
|Daily SMA100
|106.11
|Daily SMA200
|105.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.15
|Previous Daily Low
|107.48
|Previous Weekly High
|108.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.48
|Previous Monthly High
|110.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline after US data miss
EUR/USD extends its intraday decline after topping 1.2100. The German IFO Business Climate missed estimates with 96.8 points. US Durable Goods Orders missed expectations in March, advancing a modest 0.5%.
GBP/USD loses ground as market’s mood turns sour
GBP/USD retreats from intraday highs as the dollar recovers its poise. BOE policymakers’ economic optimism not enough to boost the pound. Raising US Treasury yields provide support to the greenback.
XAU/USD loses traction, eyes next support at $1,767
XAU/USD is edging lower ahead of American session. Next support for gold is located at $1,767. Strong resistance seems to have formed a little above $1,780.
Dogecoin primed to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price has been trading sideways around a crucial supply zone. A decisive close above this area of interest could set the stage for a 70% upswing to an all-time high at $0.459. DOGE funding rates are nearing zero from negative territory, indicating increasing bullish speculators.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?