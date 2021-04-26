USD/JPY climbs to fresh daily highs above 108.00

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/JPY turned north after dropping to 107.70 area. 
  • US Dollar Index edges higher toward 91.00 after US data.
  • 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the positive territory.

After closing the third straight week in the negative territory, the USD/JPY pair fell toward 107.70 but managed to stage a rebound in the early American session. As of writing, the pair was up 0.17% on a daily basis at 108.10.

USD/JPY continues to react to US T-bond yields

At the start of the week, the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback forced USD/JPY to push lower. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which lost nearly 1% last week, touched its weakest level since early March at 90.68. Nevertheless, the rebound witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields provided a boost to USD/JPY. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.12% on the day and the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is rising 0.7%.

In the meantime, the data from the US showed that Durable Goods Orders expanded by 0.5% in March. Although this reading came in worse than the market expectation for an increase of 2.5%, the reaction was largely muted.

On Tuesday, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will announce its Interest Rate Decision and release the Monetary Policy Statement. Previewing this event, "despite the March framework review, the adjustments were small and did not portend any imminent danger of BoJ lowering rates further," said UOB Group analysts. "We still expect BoJ to ease monetary policy further in the next MPM, most likely through reaccelerating its JGB purchases and expanding its lending facilities."

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.06
Today Daily Change 0.14
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 107.92
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.3
Daily SMA50 108.26
Daily SMA100 106.11
Daily SMA200 105.73
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.15
Previous Daily Low 107.48
Previous Weekly High 108.84
Previous Weekly Low 107.48
Previous Monthly High 110.97
Previous Monthly Low 106.37
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.73
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.89
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.55
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.18
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.88
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.22
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.52
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.88

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

