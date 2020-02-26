USD/JPY climbs higher toward 110.50 as 10-year US T-bond yield rebounds from all time lows

- 10-year US Treasury bond yield turns flat on the day.
- US Dollar Index recovers above 99 following earlier drop.
- Coming up: New Home Sales data from US.
The USD/JPY pair staged a modest recovery during the Asian session after slumping below the 110 handle but struggled to preserve its momentum amid risk-aversion.
Technical rebound in US T-bond yields
However, with the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which slumped to a record low of 1.308% earlier in the day, paring its losses and turning flat on the day at 1.352% in the last hour, the pair regained its traction and was last seen trading at 110,42, adding 0.22% on a daily basis.
Headlines surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continue to dominate the financial markets. The latest reports revealed that Spain, France, Kuwait and Iran all announced new infections on Wednesday and the number of confirmed cases in South Korea rose to 1,261.
These developments suggest that the US T-bond yields' recovery is a technical reaction to the sharp drop witnessed since the start of the week rather than a reflection of a risk-positive environment. Nevertheless, supported by that market action, the US Dollar Index is up 0.1% on the day at 99.10 to help the currency cling to its gains.
In fact, major European equity indexes are erasing between 0.6% and 1.6% on Wednesday to confirm the persistent flight-to-safety.
Commenting on the outbreak, Japanese Prime Minister Abe said that they were taking the "utmost measures" to stop the coronavirus spread and noted that it was critical to bring the situation under control.
In the second half of the day, New Home Sales will be the only data featured in the US economic docket and investors are likely to remain focused on the risk perception.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|111.59
|Today Daily Change
|1.47
|Today Daily Change %
|1.33
|Today daily open
|110.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.94
|Daily SMA50
|109.58
|Daily SMA100
|109.18
|Daily SMA200
|108.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|111.04
|Previous Daily Low
|109.89
|Previous Weekly High
|112.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.66
|Previous Monthly High
|110.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|111.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.09 amid coronavirus headlines
EUR/USD is trading below 1.09, off the highs. Markets are trying to recover from a massive sell-off triggered by the coronavirus scare which is spreading around Europe and the world. Record low US yields are weighing on the greenback.
GBP/USD slides below 1.2950 amid Brexit, coronavirus fears
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.2950 as coronavirus fears grips markets. The EU's mandate for post-Brexit talks confirmed demands for a level-playing field that the UK rejects.
Forex Today: Coronavirus clobbers markets, dollar on the defensive (for now), Bitcoin battered
Markets are trying to find their feet after the second consecutive day of 3%+ drops in US shares. US ten-year bond yields fell to record lows, weighing on the US dollar. Concerns are growing about the spread of the disease in the US after a warning from the CDC.
Gold clings to gains near session tops, inching back closer to $1650 level
Gold edged higher through the Asian session on Wednesday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1644-45 region.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.