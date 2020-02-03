USD/JPY climbs further beyond mid-108.00s, fresh session tops

- USD/JPY gains some positive traction and recovers from multi-week lows.
- Signs of stability in equity markets weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven demand.
- Recovering US bond yields and a modest USD uptick remained supportive.
The USD/JPY pair gained some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week and recovered a part of the previous session's slide to over three-week lows.
Continuing fears about the outbreak of China’s coronavirus led to another round of sell-off in the global equities on Friday and provided a strong boost to the Japanese yen's safe-haven status.
The global flight to safety was further reinforced by a slump in the US Treasury bond yields, which triggered a broad-based US dollar weakness and further collaborated to the pair's intraday downfall.
The pair, however, showed some resilience below the very important 200-day SMA, rather attracted some dip-buying amid signs of stability in the global financial markets.
Measures by the People’s Bank of China eased the market concerns over the expected blow to the Chinese economy and led to a modest rebound in the global risk sentiment.
Bullish traders further took cues from an uptick in the US bond yields and a mildly positive tone surrounding the greenback, which lifted the pair further beyond mid-108.00s, or fresh session tops.
Moving ahead, traders now look forward to the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI – a key highlight from Monday's US economic docket – in order to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.63
|Today Daily Change
|0.28
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|108.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.4
|Daily SMA50
|109.21
|Daily SMA100
|108.75
|Daily SMA200
|108.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.14
|Previous Daily Low
|108.31
|Previous Weekly High
|109.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.31
|Previous Monthly High
|110.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto gains amid coronavirus headlines, ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.11, consolidating Friday's gains. The US dollar is attempting a recovery as treasury yields rise despite the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. EZ and US PMIs are awaited.
GBP/USD falls as no trade deal Brexit fears rise
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, down. UK PM Johnson will reportedly adopt a tough line in talks with the EU about a future trade deal post-Brexit. Final Manufacturing PMI is also eyed.
Forex Today: Coronavirus devastates Chinese markets, Boris pressures the pound, US data eyed
Coronavirus news: The number of official cases has topped 17,000, and the death toll is around 360. The first death outside China has been reported, and additional airlines have limited flights to the mainland.
Gold retreats from multi-week tops, slides below $1580 level
Gold dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1574 region in the last hour and has now reversed the previous session's positive move. Positive US bond yields, a modest USD uptick further added to the selling bias.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.