USD/JPY climbs further beyond mid-103.00s, fresh session tops

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The optimistic mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and assisted USD/JPY to regain traction.
  • The prevalent USD selling bias failed to provide any impetus and might cap any further gains.
  • Relatively thin liquidity conditions further warrant some caution before placing bullish bets.

The USD/JPY pair edged higher through the first half of the European session and refreshed daily tops, around the 103.60-65 region in the last hour.

The pair caught some fresh bids on Thursday and built on the overnight modest intraday bounce of around 20 pips. The uptick was exclusively sponsored by the underlying bullish sentiment, which tends to weigh on the safe-haven Japanese yen, and seemed rather unaffected by the prevalent US dollar selling bias.

Hopes for an imminent Brexit deal overshadowed the US President Donald Trump's threat to not sign a long-awaited COVID-19 stimulus bill. Apart from this, the reopening of UK-France border signalled a step back toward normality after the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus in Britain and boosted investors' confidence.

On the other hand, the US dollar remained depressed amid expectations that the Fed will maintain its accommodative policy and announce more stimulus in 2021 to aid economic recovery from COVID-19. This, in turn, failed to provide any additional boost to the USD/JPY pair and turn out to be the only factor capping gains.

Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets, rather prefer to move on the sidelines amid relatively thin liquidity conditions on the Christmas eve. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move amid absent relevant market-moving economic data.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 103.63
Today Daily Change 0.13
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 103.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 103.92
Daily SMA50 104.35
Daily SMA100 105.06
Daily SMA200 106.29
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 103.69
Previous Daily Low 103.36
Previous Weekly High 104.15
Previous Weekly Low 102.88
Previous Monthly High 105.68
Previous Monthly Low 103.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 103.48
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 103.56
Daily Pivot Point S1 103.34
Daily Pivot Point S2 103.18
Daily Pivot Point S3 103.01
Daily Pivot Point R1 103.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 103.85
Daily Pivot Point R3 104.01

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3600 amid Brexit euphoria

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3600 amid Brexit euphoria

GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3600 amid Brexit optimism. The UK Parliament is said to approve a Brexit deal on Dec 30, according to media reports. Ireland's Coveney said fisheries agreed in principle. An official announcement is awaited. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD clings to 1.2200 as Brexit optimism downs the USD

EUR/USD clings to 1.2200 as Brexit optimism downs the USD

EUR/USD eases from highs, clinging onto the 1.2200 level. The bulls ride the Brexit optimism wave, with a potential breakthrough likely to be announced at 1100 GMT. The optimism is the key driver behind the US dollar’s decline so far this Thursday.

EUR/USD News

Gold's path of least resistance appears north, $1900 eyed

Gold's path of least resistance appears north, $1900 eyed

Gold (XAU/USD) continues to probe the upper band of Thursday’s trading range so far, as the $1900 barrier remains in sight amid a favorable technical setup in the near-term.

Gold news

Forex Today: An imminent Brexit deal adds to the X-mas eve cheer

Forex Today: An imminent Brexit deal adds to the X-mas eve cheer

Markets eye a Brexit breakthrough on X-mas eve, awaiting a joint conference likely to be held by the UK PM Boris Johnson and EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen at 0800 GMT.According to media reports, both sides will talk at 0700 GMT before addressing the presser.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Bears tease weekly triangle breakdown

US Dollar Index: Bears tease weekly triangle breakdown

The US dollar index (DXY) drops below support line of short-term symmetrical triangle, 100-HMA. Descending RSI line can add strength bears on the confirmed break of triangle. Bulls will have multiple upside barriers to return before 91.00.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures