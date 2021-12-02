USD/JPY climbs further beyond 113.00 mark, fresh daily high

- USD/JPY gained strong positive traction on Thursday amid a turnaround in the risk sentiment.
- Rising Fed rate hike bets acted as a tailwind for the USD and remained supportive of the move.
- Worries about Omicron variant could underpin the safe-haven JPY and cap any further gains.
The USD/JPY pair added to its intraday gains and climbed to a fresh daily high, around the 113.25 region during the early European session.
The pair once again managed to find some support ahead of mid-112.00s and attracted fresh buying on Thursday amid a strong recovery in the global risk sentiment. Despite fears about the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, a generally positive tone around the equity markets undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the USD/JPY pair.
On the other hand, the US dollar struggled to gain any meaningful traction and did little to provide any additional boost to the major. That said, expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed acted as a tailwind for the greenback. This, along with rebounding US Treasury bond yields, impressed bullish traders and remained supportive of the USD/JPY pair's move beyond the 113.00 round figure.
It, however, remains to be seen if bulls are able to capitalize on the move or the USD/JPY pair meets with fresh supply at higher levels. Worries about the economic fallout from the new more transmissible Omicron variant could keep a lid on any optimistic move in the markets and cap gains for the USD/JPY pair. Hence, any futher move up might confront stiff resistance near the overnight swing high, around the 113.60-65 area.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of Challenger Job Cuts and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. This, along with speeches by a slew of influential FOMC members, will influence the USD and provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair. Traders will further take cues from developments surrounding the coronavirus saga to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|113.23
|Today Daily Change
|0.42
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|112.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|113.99
|Daily SMA50
|113.3
|Daily SMA100
|111.58
|Daily SMA200
|110.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|113.63
|Previous Daily Low
|112.67
|Previous Weekly High
|115.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|113.05
|Previous Monthly High
|115.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|113.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|113.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|112.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|112.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|111.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|113.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|113.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
