USD/JPY climbs further beyond 108.00 handle, fresh 1-week tops

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • US-China trade optimism dents JPY’s safe-haven status and provides a goodish lift.
  • The USD regains positive traction and remained supportive of the positive move.
  • Traders now look forward to the final US Q1 GDP print for some fresh impetus.

The USD/JPY pair built on its momentum further beyond the 108.00 handle and climbed to over one-week tops in the last hour.

A combination of supporting factors assisted the pair to continue gaining positive traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday and build on this week's recovery move from multi-month lows. 

Hopes of a fresh round of US-China trade negotiations propped up after South China Morning Post reported that the world's two biggest economies have tentatively agreed to another truce ahead of the G20 meeting.

The latest development added to the overnight optimism led by the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's comments - though were restated later, describing progress in the US-China trade talks.

Renewed trade optimism provided a strong boost to the global risk sentiment, which was seen underpinning the Japanese Yen's safe-haven demand and remained supportive of the ongoing up-move.

On the other hand, the US Dollar managed to regain traction amid expectations that a resolution to the prolonged US-China trade disputed would ease pressure on the Fed to cut interest rates immediately.

It, however, remains to be seen if the pair is able to capitalize on the positive momentum or meets with some fresh supply at higher levels as the focus now shifts to Thursday's release of the final version of the US Q1 GDP print.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.06
Today Daily Change 0.27
Today Daily Change % 0.25
Today daily open 107.79
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.18
Daily SMA50 109.62
Daily SMA100 110.36
Daily SMA200 111.08
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.85
Previous Daily Low 107.1
Previous Weekly High 108.73
Previous Weekly Low 107.04
Previous Monthly High 111.71
Previous Monthly Low 108.23
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.56
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.38
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.31
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.82
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.55
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.06
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.34
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.82

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured despite US-China trade truce, ahead of German inflation

EUR/USD pressured despite US-China trade truce, ahead of German inflation

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1350, lower. Reports about a US-Sino trade truce have failed to push the price higher. German inflation and US GDP are eyed later today.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates below 1.2700 amid contradicting comments from Johnson

GBP/USD consolidates below 1.2700 amid contradicting comments from Johnson

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700, little changed. Boris Johnson has committed to leaving the EU by the October deadline with or without a deal but said the chances of a no-deal are low.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY extends the break above 108.00 on US-China trade truce news

USD/JPY extends the break above 108.00 on US-China trade truce news

The latest reports of a US-China trade truce triggered a renewed risk-on wave and knocked-off the Yen, with the USD/JPY pair now extending its break above the 108 handle while the focus shifts towards the US Q1 final GDP data for fresh impetus.  

USD/JPY News

Gold: Off 6-year highs, but breakout on monthly chart a done deal

Gold: Off 6-year highs, but breakout on monthly chart a done deal

With the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) still holding well above 70.00, the yellow metal may drop below $1,400 in the next 24-36 hours. Also, reports of temporary US-China trade truce could weigh over the safe haven metal.

Gold News

Bitcoin creeps back to $13,000 after a roller-coaster trading

Bitcoin creeps back to $13,000 after a roller-coaster trading

Bitcoin (BTC) set a new record on Wednesday hitting $13,700, which is the highest level since January 18, 2018.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location