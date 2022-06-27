- A combination of factors assisted USD/JPY to reverse modest intraday losses on Monday.
- A positive risk tone undermined the safe-haven JPY amid the Fed-BoJ policy divergence.
- Weaker USD failed to inspire bullish traders or provide any additional boost to the major.
The USD/JPY pair attracted some dip-buying on the first day of a new week and has now recovered nearly 60 pips from the daily low, around mid-134.00s. The pair moved back above the 135.00 psychological mark during the early European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its intraday range.
The recent sharp decline in commodity prices helped ease fears about a further rise in inflationary pressures and led to a goodish rebound in the global risk sentiment. This was evident from signs of stability in the financial markets, which undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen and acted as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair.
The lacklustre demand for safe-haven assets pushed the US Treasury bond yields higher, resulting in the widening of the gap between the US-Japanese bond yields. This, along with a big divergence in the policy stance adopted by the Bank of Japan and the Fed, weighed on the JPY and further extended support to the USD/JPY pair.
That said, modest US dollar weakness held back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets and capped the upside for the USD/JPY pair, at least for the time being. Hopes that inflation is nearing its peak forced investors to reduce bets for more aggressive rate hikes by the Fed, which, in turn, kept the USD bulls on the defensive.
The mixed fundamental backdrop warrants caution before positioning for any firm near-term direction, though the bias still seems tilted in favour of bullish traders. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket - featuring the release of Durable Goods Orders and Pending Home Sales later during the early North American session.
Apart from this, the US bond yields will influence the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh impetus to the USD/JPY pair. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.15
|Today Daily Change
|-0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|135.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.19
|Daily SMA50
|130.52
|Daily SMA100
|124.7
|Daily SMA200
|119.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.4
|Previous Daily Low
|134.35
|Previous Weekly High
|136.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.26
|Previous Monthly High
|131.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|135
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
