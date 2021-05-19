USD/JPY climbs back above 109.00 mark amid a modest USD uptick

- USD/JPY gained some positive traction on Wednesday and snapped four days of the losing streak.
- A goodish pickup in the US bond yields eased the USD bearish pressure and extended some support.
- The risk-off mood might underpin the safe-haven JPY and cap the upside ahead of the FOMC minutes.
The USD/JPY pair edged higher during the early European session and refreshed daily tops, around the 109.10 region in the last hour.
Having defended a near one-month-old ascending channel support, the pair gained some positive traction on Wednesday and has now erased a major part of the overnight losses. The US dollar reversed an early dip to the lowest level since January amid a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that assisted the USD/JPY pair to snap four consecutive days of the losing streak.
That said, expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates low for a longer period might continue to act as a headwind for the greenback. This, along with a sharp pullback in the equity markets, might extend some support to the safe-haven Japanese yen and cap the upside for the USD/JPY pair. Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of Wednesday's release of the FOMC policy meeting minutes.
Even from a technical perspective, bulls seemed struggling to capitalize on the intraday positive move beyond the 200-hour SMA. This further makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for any meaningful appreciating move. The previous day's swing high, around the 109.25-30 region might act as an immediate hurdle, above which the USD/JPY pair could climb back to test monthly tops.
Heading into the key event risk, the US bond yields will continue to play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment. This might drive demand for the safe-haven JPY and produce some trading opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.08
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|108.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.85
|Daily SMA50
|109.09
|Daily SMA100
|107.01
|Daily SMA200
|105.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.28
|Previous Daily Low
|108.84
|Previous Weekly High
|109.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.35
|Previous Monthly High
|110.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.63
