USD/JPY climbs above 140.50 as US GDP expanded at stronger pace in second quarter

- USD/JPY surpasses 140.50 as US Dollar Index discovers strength after upbeat US GDP and Durable Goods Orders data.
- US GDP expanded surprisingly at a higher pace of 2.4% and Durable Goods Orders data rose extremely higher by 4.7%.
- The BoJ is expected to deliver a strong message that the end of YCC is not far.
The USD/JPY pair jumps above the crucial resistance of 140.50 as the United States Bureau of Economic Analysis reports that the economy remained resilient in the second quarter. The asset discovers strength as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has rebounded swiftly after diving to near 100.60.
US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was expanded surprisingly at a higher pace of 2.4% vs. 2.0% recorded for the first quarter. Investors were expecting that GDP expanded at 1.8% on an annualized basis. In addition to that, Durable Goods Orders data for June rose extremely higher by 4.7% against expectations of 1.05 and May’s figure of 1.8%. This indicates that the economic outlook of the US economy is extremely strong.
Also, weekly jobless claims for July 21 remained below expectations. For the week ending July 21, 221k claims were received from first-timers while expectations were of 235K. Tight labor market conditions and US economic resilience could force the Federal Reserve (Fed) to announce one more interest rate hike in September.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell mentioned in his commentary that September’s monetary policy will be largely dependent on economic data and upbeat economic indicators could open doors for one more interest rate hike, which will push interest rates to 5.50-5.75%.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index is marginally far from a two-day high of 101.58, prompted by upbeat economic data. S&P500 is expected to open on a bullish note following positive cues from overnight futures.
The Japanese Yen is expected to remain on tenterhooks ahead of the interest rate decision by the Bank of Japan (BoJ), which will be announced on July 28. Economists at Credit Suisse expect the FX market is clearly pricing in a significant probability of a hawkish development such as widening the YCC trading band for the 10-year JGB or sending a strong message that the end of YCC is not far.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|140.71
|Today Daily Change
|0.47
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|140.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.39
|Daily SMA50
|140.88
|Daily SMA100
|137.32
|Daily SMA200
|136.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|141.18
|Previous Daily Low
|139.92
|Previous Weekly High
|141.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.68
|Previous Monthly High
|145.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|140.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|140.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|139.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|139.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|138.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|140.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|141.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|142.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
