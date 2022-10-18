USD/JPY was last seen trading just below the 149 level. Economists at OCBC Bank highlight that the 149.50-150 area is an important resistance zone.
Rising intervention risks
“Intervention risks are on the rise as the magnitude of USD/JPY gains is increasing.”
“Cautious ahead of 149.50-150 levels.”
“Bullish momentum on daily chart intact while RSI shows signs of turning from overbought conditions.”
“Resistance at 149.50. Support at 147.70, 146 levels.”
