USD/JPY: capped at 111.80, range trading still? - Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank explained that the fundamentals around the USD/JPY for today.

Key Quotes:

"Renewed focus on President Trump’s interactions with his top intelligence personnel (the Washington Post reports that President Trump asked two top security officials to publicly deny links between his campaign and Russia) provide the JPY with some background support as investors continue to confer a political risk premium on the USD."

"USD/JPY short-term technicals: Look for range trading to continue."