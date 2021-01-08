USD/JPY: Bulls to gain ground on a break above 104.50

USD/JPY is trading around 103.80, retreating from a fresh weekly high of 104.08, as the pair is still unable to advance beyond 104.00. According to FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik, bulls will have a case if the 104.50 barrier is broken.
“Demand for the American currency surged mid-week, amid hopes things will start falling into place this year. Coronavirus immunization through different vaccines lifts odds for an economic comeback in the second semester of the year, while unprecedented monetary stimulus has chances of being increased. Finally, and after some turmoil in the US, President Donald Trump announced an upcoming ‘orderly transition’ on January 20.”
“The US will publish its Nonfarm Payrolls report, expected to show that 71K new jobs were added in December. The unemployment rate is foreseen at 6.8% from 6.7% in the previous month. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields maintain their ascendant trend, reaching levels last seen before the pandemic unwound back in March 2020.”
“The 4-hour chart indicates that the bearish potential is quite limited. A major resistance area is located in the 104.50 price zone, a descendant trend line coming from March 2020 high. Bulls will have a case if the USD/JPY pair manages to close a day above it.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
