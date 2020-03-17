USD/JPY: Bulls targeting Friday’s high of 108.50 amid USD surge, risk-on

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Relentless USD buying amid funding stress boosts USD/JPY further.
  • Risk-on amid global stimulus measures adds to the JPY’s losses.
  • Focus on US stimulus packages, coronavirus updates and Fed operation.

The buying interest around the US dollar remains unabated so far this Tuesday American session, keeping USD/JPY near-daily highs of 107.54.

US dollar rules the roost amid funding stress

Despite disappointing US Retail Sales data and a 46% surge in the coronavirus cases in the New York state, the greenback stands tall against its six major peers amid mounting liquidity concerns, in light of the global economic fallout from the virus outbreak. The US dollar index hit fresh monthly highs at 99.76, currently trading around 99.62, still up 1.60% on the day.

Further, with increased expectations of a big and bold coronavirus economic response from the US amid the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) credit boost, the sentiment on the US stocks remain elated. Also, the S&P 500 futures rally nearly 4% with the 10-year Treasury yields up almost 14% on the day.

Amid a better market mood, the anti-risk yen continues to draw offers, which in turn collaborates with the bullish momentum seen around the major. All eyes now remain on the US stimulus package, as investors digest the latest comments from US President Trump and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin on the likely measures.

USD/JPY technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.46
Today Daily Change 1.57
Today Daily Change % 1.48
Today daily open 105.87
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.97
Daily SMA50 108.92
Daily SMA100 108.93
Daily SMA200 108.25
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.96
Previous Daily Low 105.15
Previous Weekly High 108.51
Previous Weekly Low 101.18
Previous Monthly High 112.23
Previous Monthly Low 107.51
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.22
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.88
Daily Pivot Point S1 104.69
Daily Pivot Point S2 103.52
Daily Pivot Point S3 101.89
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.13
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.31

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

