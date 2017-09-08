USD/JPY: bulls take on the 110 handle despite geopolitical concerns

USD/JPY: bulls take on the 110 handle despite geopolitical concernsBy Ross J Burland
Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 110.09, up 0.01% on the day, having posted a daily high at 110.16 and low at 109.90.
USD/JPY probed lower to 109.56 to score a fresh two-month low on risk aversion before the dollar picked up a bid in the US session. Risk sentiment sent yields in the ten-year bench mark lower from 2.25% to 2.21% as a one-month low but picked up again aiding a recovery in USD/JPY later in the shift.
Wall Street recovers losses on bargain-shopping, closes slightly lower
North Korea and US tensions are heating up as neither side will back down on the war of words at the moment. The appearance of Secretary of State Tillerson in Guam earlier on in the US session had softened the Yen's bid along with the defence secretary Mattis putting on a stern stance. But we are waiting to hear the response from Washington on the latest media covering the headlines about how N.Korea is seriously examining "simultaneous fire" of 4 missiles at Guam.
USD/JPY levels
Despite the Tokyo bid into the shallow 110's, Valeria Bednarik, chief analyst at FXStreet explained that technically, the price is well below a bearish 100 SMA, whilst the Momentum indicator keeps heading south within an oversold territory. She added, "The RSI indicator consolidates around 40. Further declines should be expected on a break below 109.50, with the market then targeting 108.80, June's monthly low."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.