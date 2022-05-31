- USD/JPY bulls in charge but a correction could be on the cards.
- The bulls are taking the lead on the back of Fed expectations.
USD/JPY has soared on the back of a stronger US dollar on Tuesday that rallied against its major trading partners early doors after the long Memorial Day holiday weekend. The data schedule is busy again this week, with the focus on Friday's May employment report. Investors moved away from risk following the US Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller's hawkish remarks the prior day.
Subsequently, global equities came under pressure on news of record-high inflation in Europe. The Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 closed 1.4% lower, and the DAX slipped 1.3%. The FTSE 100 posted a modest 0.1% increase. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.7% to 32,990.12, the S&P 500 dropped by 0.6% to 4,132.15, and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.4% in the red at 12,081.39. For the month, the S&P and the Dow closed little changed while the Nasdaq was 2.1% lower after registering a more than 13% retreat in April. The US 10-year yield rose 10.2 basis points to 2.85%.
The Fed official Waller advocated for the central bank to raise interest rates at every meeting until inflation is curbed. Specifically, Waller said “I support tightening policy by another 50 bp for several meetings. In particular, I am not taking 50 bp hikes off the table until I see inflation coming down closer to our 2% target.”
Consequently, the analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman explained that WIRP suggests 50 bp is fully priced in for June and July. ''However, a third 50 bp that was fully priced in for September is now about 50% priced in vs. 35% last week. After September, two more 25 bp hikes are fully priced in and a third is partially priced in that would take the Fed Funds ceiling to between 3.0-3.25%.''
What’s really changed is that rates are seen peaking in mid-2023 before falling in H2 23 and beyond, the analysts added. ''This would only happen if the US were to fall into recession next year and while it is possible, it is not our base case. This week’s data will be very important for near-term market expectations.''
The Nonfarm Payrolls and other important survey data will be reported. We get the regional Fed manufacturing surveys wrap-up and May ISM manufacturing PMI will be reported tomorrow and is expected at 54.5 vs. 55.4 in April.
We also have US President Joe Biden who said he and Jerome Powell will discuss inflation in a White House meeting Tuesday and pledged to give the Federal Reserve chair space to do his job.
USD/JPY technical analysis
The price is meeting a daily resistance area and could be on the verge of a bearish correction to the 38.2% Fibo that meets prior resistance that would be expected to act as a support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trades mixed below 0.7200 ahead of Aussie GDP, rising wedge eyed
AUD/USD picks up bids to 0.7178 as bears lick their wounds after the quote’s U-turn from a three-week high. In doing so, the Aussie pair consolidates the first daily loss in four ahead of the key Australia Q1 GDP release during Wednesday’s Asian session.
EUR/USD oscillates above 1.0730 ahead of ECB’s Lagarde, Eurozone and US data
EUR/USD is juggling around 1.0733 ahead of multiple economic events. An improvement is expected in the eurozone jobless rate at 6.7% vs. 6.8% earlier. ECB policymaker is expecting two consecutive rate hikes in June and September by 25 bps.
Gold sees more downside to near $1,820 ahead of Manufacturing PMI
Gold price has given a downside break from its previous consolidation formed in a $1,846.20-1,864.16 range in the New York session. The precious metal has turned extremely volatile as investors are bracing for a rise in the extent of the hawkish stance to be dictated by the Fed in June.
Where to buy before Bitcoin price rallies to $35,000
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where BTC could be heading next.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!