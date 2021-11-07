USD/JPY bulls step in at daily support, sights on monthly resistance

- USD/JPY is under pressure as the high yielding currencies slump.
- Central bank rhetoric is less hawkish, giving rise to strength in the yen.
The yen has benefitted from an unwind of the higher-yielding currencies following the central bank meetings from last week with all three, the Reserve Bank of Australia, the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, emphasising the transitory nature of inflation. Consequently, the US dollar fell and the yen gained over 5% on the final two days of trade last week.
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading flat for the open and is supported at a low of 113.32 and a high of 113.44 so far. The expectations of how far interest rates may rise were reined in last week and this took residence over a solid Nonfarm Payrolls report that failed to support the greenback following an initial surge on the release of the data. DXY, which measures the greenback against a basket of six rivals, rose as high as 94.634 after the jobs report, its firmest since Sept. 25, 2020.
US dollar under pressure
However, risk apatite took off and US stocks staged a broad rally. This weighed the greenback and enabled the yen to add to gains made earlier in the week. The dollar dropped to 94.118 but was still up around 0.1% for the week. However, on Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he was in no rush to hike borrowing costs, as there was "still ground to cover to reach maximum employment." The central bank had also announced a $15 billion monthly tapering of its $120 billion in monthly asset purchases.
''Bearish market positioning unwound,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained in a note at the start of the week. ''Central banks are still hesitant, believing that current inflation pressures, whilst proving more lasting than initially thought, will pass.'' This has seen the US 10-year yield crumble from a restest of the daily counter-trendline into the 1.4550% territory. The more central bank sensitive yield, the 2-year fell a whopping 5.37% on the day on Friday.
US CPI in focus
This puts US inflation data on the radar this week. US Consumer Price Index is expected to slow significantly in 2022 by analysts at TD Securities as fiscal stimulus fades and supply constraints ease, but we don't expect the data to be validated in the very near term. ''The CPI probably rose rapidly in October, reflecting a surge in energy prices and a resumption of the uptrend in used vehicle prices after two declines. The health insurance part likely picked up as well,'' the analysts argued.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|113.43
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|113.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|113.85
|Daily SMA50
|111.78
|Daily SMA100
|110.96
|Daily SMA200
|109.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|114.02
|Previous Daily Low
|113.3
|Previous Weekly High
|114.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|113.3
|Previous Monthly High
|114.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|110.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|113.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|113.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|113.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|112.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|112.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|113.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|114.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Recovery needs acceptance above 21-DMA
EUR/USD is holding onto Friday’s solid comeback from fresh 2021 lows of 1.1513 starting out a fresh week. EUR buyers need validation above 21-DMA to unleash further recovery. A daily closing below 1.1512 will revive the downtrend in EUR/USD.
GBP/USD testing offers near 1.3500 as Brexit concerns intensify
GBP/USD appears to pause its recovery from two-month lows of 1.3424 in early Asian dealings on Monday, as Brexit concerns are seen returning, spoiling the party for the GBP trading. The UK is set to trigger Article 16, as Brexit risks intensify. The US dollar could benefit amid potential risk-aversion, ahead of Fedspeak.
Gold: Lower yields and patient central banks sink the greenback
Gold on Friday made an impressive rally as US yields crumbled on the back of the market's shift towards risk-on sentiment following a series of central banks that are in harmony with their patient rhetoric in respect to rate hikes.
Shiba Inu positioned for buy opportunity, Elliot Wave points to 0.000117 for Shiba
Shiba Inu price experienced intense buying pressure in the latter part of Friday’s trading session, closing a staggering 37% above the Friday low. Bulls need to push Shiba Inu above two more resistance zones to confirm a new bullish expansion phase.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Only way is up as Fed talks taper, jobs jump and yields slump
Another week in what is fast becoming the twilight zone markets where we enter an alternative universe in which stocks never go down and shorts and bears get roasted daily.