USD/JPY bulls stay the course into the 133 area

- USD/JPY bulls are in the market and pushing the price into the 133 area.
- US CPI supported the US Dollar while the new BoJ head stays the course with YCC.
USDJPY is flat in early Asia, consolidating the overnight volatility that occurred in a relatively standard range as the market continues to try to second-guess the Federal Reserve's next move based on the latest data. The pair rallied to a high of 133.31 from a low of 131.498.
First of all, the Yen was initially bid on the back of the surprise choice in the new Bank of Japan's governor Academic Kazuo Ueda who faces a rocky time. ''He is respected but as an outsider lacks factional support within the financial bureaucracy and faces an unpopular prime minister pushing an expensive agenda,'' reporters at Reuters wrote.
It was anticipated that Ueda would have to modify or abandon YCC given how much damage it is doing to the bond market and the BOJ’s balance sheet. But he is unlikely to start normalising rates straight away and he announced that the central bank will need to stick with the YCC. Speaking on Japanese TV, earlier in the week, Ueda remarked that it is important for the BoJ to keep easing for now. As a consequence, JPY gave back many of its initial gains ahead of the US Consumer Price Index on Tuesday.
''Assuming some relaxation in YCC, we see scope for a move to USD/JPY128 on a 3 month view. However, a hawkish Fed is likely to limit the scope for JPY appreciation,'' analysts at Rabobank said.
The annual inflation rate in the US, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, slowed only slightly to 6.4% in January from 6.5% in December, less than market forecasts of 6.2%, suggesting that getting inflation under control will take more time than expected.
The US Dollar index traded around 103.00 on Tuesday but posied higher due to the hotter-than-expected US inflation dashing hopes that the Federal Reserve will soon end its tightening campaign.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.09
|Today Daily Change
|0.80
|Today Daily Change %
|0.60
|Today daily open
|132.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.27
|Daily SMA50
|132.18
|Daily SMA100
|138.08
|Daily SMA200
|136.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132.91
|Previous Daily Low
|131.27
|Previous Weekly High
|132.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|129.81
|Previous Monthly High
|134.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|132.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|131.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|131.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|130.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|133.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|134.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
