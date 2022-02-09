USD/JPY bulls seek acceptance from 115.70 monthly hurdle amid sluggish yields

- USD/JPY fades bounce off intraday low, seesaws around one-month-old horizontal resistance.
- Bond yields struggle to keep recent rally as inflation-linked anxiety escalates, Fed’s Daly favor March rate hike.
- Covid conditions worsen in Japan, BOJ’s easy money policies doubted amid reflation fears.
- Fedspeak, risk catalyst may offer intermediate moves ahead of US CPI.
USD/JPY struggles to carry the previous day’s biggest daily jump as short-term key resistance challenge bulls around 114.50.
The yen pair jumped the most in over a week the previous day as Treasury yields rallied across the board. However, mixed comments from US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials and anxiety over inflation, not to forget trade/political fears, seem to challenge the USD/JPY bulls of late.
San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly favored the March rate hike in her latest speech. However, the Fed policymaker also said, “Fed can't be overly aggressive on rate increases.”
Following the speech, the US 10-year Treasury yields retreat from a three-year high while the bound coupons in Japan also eased. “The rising tide of worldwide yields has reached Japan, pushing 5-year and 10-year rates to the highest levels since 2016. The moves suggest that sooner or later the central bank will have to back up its message with actions instead of words,” Bloomberg said previously.
Also contributing to the gold’s upside momentum is the looming risk of a Russian invasion of Ukraine and the US-China trade tussles. On the same line are the latest comments from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that was quoted in the South China Morning Post (SCMP) as saying, “China should ‘support and guide’ the healthy development of capital, and prevent the ‘barbaric growth of capital.’”
Earlier in the day, US President’s Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said, per the Financial Times (FT), “The US is heading out of the ‘full-blown’ pandemic phase of Covid-19.”
At home, Kyodo News said, “Tokyo and 12 other prefectures currently under a COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency have requested an extension to the measure set to end this weekend, the prefectural governments said Tuesday.”
Global markets turn anxious after the latest risk-on mood as traders await Thursday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
Read: Higher energy prices will make inflation spin out of control
Technical analysis
Sustained trading beyond the 12-day-old ascending trend line and 21-DMA, near 114.65 at the latest, joins bullish MACD signals to favor buyers around one-month-old horizontal resistance near 115.70.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.52
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|115.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.62
|Daily SMA50
|114.45
|Daily SMA100
|113.84
|Daily SMA200
|111.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.63
|Previous Daily Low
|115.06
|Previous Weekly High
|115.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.16
|Previous Monthly High
|116.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|113.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.27
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|115.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|116.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays defensive around 1.1400 on strong US T-bond yields
EUR/USD remains on the back foot for the third consecutive day. ECB’s Villeroy joins the bear’s league by criticizing hawkish reaction at the latest meeting. German trade numbers will entertain traders but US CPI, EC Economic Forecasts are the key.
GBP/USD eyes on 1.3550's and 1.3520's on the flipside
GBP/USD is sitting pretty above key technical support across the daily, 4-hour and 1-hour charts. The market structure, however, has something to offer both the bears and the bulls. A break of the 1.3520's will be significant for the medium term.
Gold pokes wall of resistance near $1,830, inflation, yields eyed
Gold retreats from two-week high, challenges three-day uptrend amid quiet session. Mixed concerns over inflation, Fed’s next move and geopolitics direct traders towards traditional safe-haven.XAU/USD buyers seem running out of steam after three consecutive days of the uptrend to the fortnight high.
Cosmos reaches support that will push ATOM price to $32.50
Cosmos price has been consistently rejected against a critical Ichimoku resistance level. Today’s selling pressure is likely to find support near $29. A return to the $32 price level is essential for ATOM to pursue another bull-run.
The ECB is data-dependent, and inflation is likely to subside before it becomes entrenched
We get the December trade balance this morning, another record deficit expected. This has not been a currency-mover for some years, to much grinding of teeth among classical economists, whose model says a giant deficit means a currency should be devalued to cut imports.