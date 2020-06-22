USD/JPY bulls now eyeing a sustained move beyond 107.00 mark

- USD/JPY finds some support near 106.75-70 region on the first day the week.
- Receding demand for the safe-haven JPY extended some support to the major.
- A weaker tone surrounding the USD might cap any strong gains, at least for now.
The USD/JPY pair was last seen trading near session tops, with bulls now awaiting a sustained move beyond the 107.00 round-figure mark.
Investors initially turned to the safe-haven Japanese yen amid concerns over a surge in new coronavirus infections. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday and led to some risk-aversion trade during the early part of trading activity on the first day of a new week.
However, a turnaround in the risk-sentiment drove flows away from traditional safe-haven assets and assisted the USD/JPY pair to quickly reverse an early dip to the 106.70-75 region. The pair bounced around 20-25 pips from daily lows, albeit some intraday US dollar weakness held investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets and capped the upside.
Even from a technical perspective, the pair remains well within a broader trading range held over the past three sessions. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before traders start positioning for any further near-term appreciating move for the USD/JPY pair.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to a relatively thin US economic docket, which features the only release of Existing Home Sales. The data might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some short-term trading impetus later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.99
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|106.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.77
|Daily SMA50
|107.46
|Daily SMA100
|108.11
|Daily SMA200
|108.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.06
|Previous Daily Low
|106.77
|Previous Weekly High
|107.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.67
|Previous Monthly High
|108.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
