- USD/JPY bulls moving back in and take on hourly resistance
- US dollar is on fire as markets turn risk-off on global growth risks.
USD/JPY is taking on bears on the hourly time frame, breaking into key resistance. At 128.12, the price is down a touch for the day, by -0.28% after travelling between a low of 127.52 and 128.13 the high. The greenback has been the favour at the start of the week hitting a two-year high due to a wave of risk aversion that has swept global markets.
Growing worries of an economic slowdown in China and the contagion in global trade coupled with the Ukraine crisis is hammering risk apatite at the start of the week. The greenback, against a basket of its rivals (DXY), has reached a high of 101.856 and was on track for its biggest daily rise since March 11.
There is an additional focus on the Federal reserve during the blackout week before the interest rate decision in May, The Hawkish comments by various policymakers raised the risks of aggressive policy tightening. The money markets are now expecting the Fed to raise interest rates by a half-point at the next two meetings.
Meanwhile, analysts are looking to the US Real Gross Domestic Product this week which has likely slowed sharply in the first quarter following a significant increase to 6.9% AR in Q4 from 2.3% in Q3.
''As was the case last quarter, inventories will play a large role though they will be a drag instead. That said, domestic final sales likely continued to strengthen on the back of firming consumer spending. The inflation parts of the report will likely show acceleration,'' analysts at TD Securities said.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|128.14
|Today Daily Change
|-0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|128.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|125.02
|Daily SMA50
|120.15
|Daily SMA100
|117.38
|Daily SMA200
|114.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|129.11
|Previous Daily Low
|127.74
|Previous Weekly High
|129.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|126.24
|Previous Monthly High
|125.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|128.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|128.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|127.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|126.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|129.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|129.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|130.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
