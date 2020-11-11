USD/JPY bulls losing conviction in the 105 area

- USD/JPY bears are battling back for lost ground in Tokyo as the dollar struggles to get over the line.
- Focus is on the spread of the virus, with an eye on Trump's decrying and court case efforts, along with prospects for Biden's geopolitics.
USD/JPY was net flat overnight, drifting around 105.30 and is now firmly on the backfoot.
At the time of writing, the pair is down some 0.13% and has marked a fresh low of 105.11 as bears seek a test below the hourly structure.
The FX space is consolidating yesterday’s volatility whereby risk appetite soared on news of a covid vaccine that is expected to be deployed imminently.
The news is welcome, but many questions remain in the finer detail, from storage technicalities, production and who gets it first.
Meanwhile, US equities were broadly flat, with the tech sector and stay at homes stocks bleeding out with investors seeking growth stocks out on renewed economic recovery optimism.
US 2-year Treasury yields ranged between 0.17% and 0.18%, while the 10-year yield rose from 0.91% to 0.97%, back to yesterday’s high.
Meanwhile, the dollar could come unstuck in sentiment and hopes that a Biden presidency in the US will create a more conciliatory global trade environment.
When I’m speaking to foreign leaders, I’m telling them: America is going to be back. We’re going to be back in the game.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 10, 2020
However, there is continued risk in the spread of the virus which markets could be too complacent about.
Federal Reserve speakers were quite vocal about the downside risks to growth as a result of the latest numbers in new cases.
Currencies have appeared to have already passed peak optimism which gives rise to a bid in the yen from a safe haven standpoint.
The Fed also remains dovish and policymakers are vigilant and monetary policy will err towards being very accommodative until a vaccine can be comprehensively rolled out, which is bearish for the US dollar which is mixed against the G10s.
In other news, US President Donald Trump is hell-bent on ensuring that he overturns every stone possible with respect to his pursuit to fish out any potential way to hold onto his chair in the White House.
However, so far, not so good.
More on that here.
DXY technical analysis
The US dollar has met resistance and a confluence of a key Fibonacci retracement of the bearish impulse.
This gives rise to the potential for a bearish continuation.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.14
|Today Daily Change
|-0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|105.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.77
|Daily SMA50
|105.27
|Daily SMA100
|105.88
|Daily SMA200
|106.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.49
|Previous Daily Low
|104.82
|Previous Weekly High
|105.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.18
|Previous Monthly High
|106.11
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD extends the rally towards 0.6900 on RBNZ's Orr
Following a 25-pips whipsaw on RBNZ's low-cost funding program launch, NZD/USD extends the bounce to reach fresh 20-month highs beyond 0.6850 on RBNZ Governor Orr’s upbeat remarks on the economic recovery.
AUD/USD: Bulls look to regain 0.7300 amid US dollar weakness
AUD/USD edges higher towards 0.7300 amid a broadly weaker US dollar, as the Treasury yields remain on the backfoot alongside S&P 500 futures. A deterioration in the Australian Westpac Consumer Confidence data failed to deter the AUD bulls.
Gold: Buyers look to $1,900 amid cautious optimism
Gold picks up bids, prints second positive day following Monday’s heavy drop to the late-September low. The yellow metal slumped to the September 28 bottom on Monday before bouncing off $1,850.56.
USD/JPY bulls losing conviction in the 105 area
USD/JPY bears are battling back for lost ground in Tokyo as the dollar struggles to get over the line. Focus is on the spread of the virus, with an eye on Trump's decrying and court case efforts, along with prospects for Biden's geopolitics.
Take on USD & outlook for EUR and RBNZ
Equities extended their gains on Tuesday but currencies consolidated as traders worry about President Trump’s campaign to challenge the election. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Trump is within his rights to ...