USD/JPY: bulls eye key resistance on central bank week

By Ross J Burland

Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 114.71, down -0.05% on the day, having posted a daily high at 114.93 and low at 114.48.

USD/JPY has finished last week and started this week in Asia on the backfoot. However, the dollar has picked up some ground in a mixed performance across the board.
Analysts at Scotiabank explained that Friday’s bullish hammer (evening star in USD/JPY) hints to a potential reversal into a week that is set to be dominated by relative central bank policy with a focus on Wednesday’s Fed and Thursday’s (Wednesday PM EST) BoJ. 

FOMC preview: much of the same and a hike expected - Nomura

"Expectations for the Fed appear firmly set, while considerable speculation surrounds the potential for changes at the BoJ, including a possible shift to a 10Y yield target range from the current 0% level," explained the analysts, adding, "The 80trn annual pace of JGB purchases also appears to be up for consideration. Both changes would be JPY-supportive relative to the current stance."

USD/JPY levels

The 15th February high at 114.95 is a tough area of resistance that the bulls might encounter on this correction of last week's sell-off. A break onto the 15 handle could hunt down 115.62 as the mid-January high. On a continuation of the bullish trend, the 16-month resistance line is at 117.71. However, analysts at Scotiabank noted that the Friday closing was around 114.80 and completed a bearish shooting star reversal candle.  "Monday’s subsequent decline is setting up a potential three-candle evening star formation that would add to the risk of further downside toward the 50 day MA around 114 and 112.80."

    1. R3 115.09
    2. R2 114.99
    3. R1 114.89
  2. PP 114.79
    1. S1 114.68
    2. S2 114.58
    3. S3 114.48

 