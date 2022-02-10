USD/JPY bulls eye 116.00 on strong yields ahead of US inflation data

- USD/JPY prints three-day uptrend around fortnight top, picks up bids to refresh daily top.
- Market sentiment dwindles amid mixed concerns over inflation, geopolitics and covid.
- WH comments, Fedspeak rang alarms over CPI despite expecting easy figures in the long-term.
- Japan's PPI came in stronger but nothing matters more than the US CPI.
USD/JPY picks up bids to renew intraday high near 115.60 during the three-day uptrend. With this, the yen pair prints 0.07% gains on a day as markets brace for the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data amid the initial hour of Tokyo open on Thursday.
The pair benefited from the sluggish US dollar and firmer Treasury yields to portray the recent upside momentum. However, upbeat factory-gate inflation at home and cautious mood before crucial inflation data keep the USD/JPY buyers worried of late.
That said, the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for January crossed market forecasts in January with 0.6% MoM and 8.6% YoY figures versus 0.4% and 8.2% expected respectively. The factory-gate inflation hits to the highest since September 1985.
Late on Wednesday, the White House (WH) conveyed expectations of a higher YoY inflation figure while also saying, “Its irrelevant month on month number will continue trending lower the rest of the year.” Following that, WH Economic Adviser Brian Deese said that he sees reason to think that factors boosting inflation will moderate over time.
It should be observed that Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester supported the March rate hike while Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic told CNBC on Wednesday he is hopeful that they will start to see a decline in inflation. Fed’s Bostic also said, "Leaning toward the need for a fourth interest rate increase in 2022."
On a different page, virus conditions in Japan keep worsening and push the government to extend the latest quasi-emergency. “Japan will decide Thursday to extend by three weeks until March 6 a COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency for Tokyo and 12 prefectures as the nation scrambles to rein in infections caused by the highly contagious Omicron variant,” said Kyodo News.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields pause the previous day’s pullback from the highest levels since July 2019 while the S&P 500 Futures remain indecisive despite Wall Street’s upbeat performance on tech-rally and strong earnings.
Looking forward, USD/JPY may remain on the front foot as bond bears are likely to keep reins heading into the US inflation data. However, any disappointment from the key figures, expected 7.3% YoY versus 7.0% prior, won’t hesitate to weigh on the USD/JPY prices.
Read: US Consumer Price Index January Preview: Is this inflation different?
Technical analysis
A clear upside break of the monthly horizontal resistance bear 115.70 becomes necessary for the USD/JPY prices to remain firmer towards January’s top of 116.35. However, the pair sellers remain away until witnessing a break of a 13-day-old support line near 114.75.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.58
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|115.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.67
|Daily SMA50
|114.5
|Daily SMA100
|113.9
|Daily SMA200
|111.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.68
|Previous Daily Low
|115.32
|Previous Weekly High
|115.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.16
|Previous Monthly High
|116.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|113.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|115.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|115.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|116.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sellers approach 1.1400 on draft EU forecasts, firmer yields, US inflation eyed
EUR/USD adds to weekly losses, refreshes intraday low. US Treasury yields remain strong, stock futures drop as draft for EU Economic Forecasts reject inflation fears. Details of EU Quarterly Economic Projections, US CPI will be crucial for fresh impulse.
GBP/USD holds steady in Asia ahead of the key US CPI data
GBP/USD is flat on the day and sitting patiently between 1.3526 and 1.3538 ahead of today;'s key event in the US Consumer Price Index. The pound initially benefitted on the back of a soft dollar at the start of the week and dovish pivots in central bank sentiment at the European Central bank.
Gold has moved on a critical resistance, bulls could capitulate
Gold was firmly bid on Wednesday and reached up to the neckline of the daily M-formation. The target has been met and a new bearish structure has formed in the W-formation. However, there are no bearish confirmations in the price action as of yet and bulls have not thrown in the towel, so far.
LUNA price collects liquidity to support new bullish move
LUNA price has faced significant whipsaws and swings over the past couple of months. Its performance in 2021 was spectacular and the envy of nearly every cryptocurrency. That all changed when it topped out on December 27, 2022, and began a month-long collapse from $103 to $43.
CPI vs. PCE Price Index – Which is a better measure of inflation in US? Premium
Inflation in the US, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), is sitting at its highest level in nearly four decades and markets are concerned that the US Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening to battle inflation could weigh on economic activity.