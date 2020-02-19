USD/JPY bulls catch a breath near multi-month top, stays above 111.00

- USD/JPY consolidates gains following FOMC minutes.
- Downbeat fundamentals in Japan contrasted with that of the US to propel the pair.
- Coronavirus failed to help the Japanese yen as the US dollar became equally preferable, especially when trade sentiment is recovering.
- Wall Street follows the likes of USD/JPY with the S&P 500 and NASDAQ posting record highs.
USD/JPY seesaws around 111.30 at the start of Thursday’s Asian session. The risk barometer surged to the highest in nine months the previous day as Chinese authorities manage to placate traders. Also supporting the quote’s run-up was upbeat US data the broad USD strength. Moving on, headlines from China, US data will be the key to watch for near-term direction.
Good job Xi & Company!
Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus, Chinese diplomats have tried all that they can to convince traders that they can dismantle the economic impact of the deadly disease. After multi-billion Chinese yuan liquidity infusion and a coupled of the upbeat statement, also getting support from the World Health Organization (WHO), they finally managed to regain investors’ confidence on Thursday.
The risk-tone seems to have benefited from Chinese authorities’ push for the call that everything outside Hubei is on the recovery mode as far as the coronavirus outbreak is concerned. Signals of the upcoming liquidity infusion, may be seen in today’s People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) Interest Rate Decision, also contributed to the risk-on.
While the US 10-year bonds fail to properly portray the rise in trade sentiment, with just one basis point increase to 1.566%, Wall Street painted a rosy picture of the risk-tone as S&P and NASDAQ both rose to record highs by the end of Wednesday’s US trading session whereas DJI30 also added more than 100 points to near 29,350.
Japanese fundamentals can also be blamed…
Not everything for the USD/JPY is because China managed to placate traders, downbeat Japanese data and a contrasting play at the US also contributed their part. Japan recently spread disappointment through the preliminary reading of the fourth quarter (Q4) GDP and the same followed downbeat Machinery Orders. On the other hand, the US data stand tall with the US monetary policymakers viewing the current stance of monetary policy as likely to remain appropriate "for a time" provided incoming information remained broadly consistent with the Federal Reserve's outlook
Moving on…
Given the absence of major data from Japan, prices are likely to take clues from China for near-term direction. However, the US data will also be watched carefully. Among them, the US Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey should be important as per the analysts at the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ). Their report said, “After the stronger than expected Empire manufacturing index for February, attention is now focused on the Philadelphia Fed survey tomorrow – often seen as the most representative barometer of regional manufacturing given the mix of industries in the Philadelphia Fed region. Expectations look for it to fall back to 11.0 vs 17.0, which if confirmed, would raise concerns about the impact of COVID-19 on US output. PMI data are due on Friday so we will have a better sense of how resilient the US is proving to be by the end of the week.’
Technical Analysis
Unless dropping back below April 2019 low near 110.85, prices can rise towards 112.00 with the year 2019 top surrounding 112.40 be the next on the radar.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|111.33
|Today Daily Change
|1.47
|Today Daily Change %
|1.34%
|Today daily open
|109.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.48
|Daily SMA50
|109.39
|Daily SMA100
|108.98
|Daily SMA200
|108.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.95
|Previous Daily Low
|109.66
|Previous Weekly High
|110.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.56
|Previous Monthly High
|110.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD muted below 1.0800 after FOMC Minutes
The EUR/USD pair extended its decline to 1.0871 early Wednesday, holding nearby after the release of the FOMC Meeting Minutes, a non-event as expected. The current monetary policy to remain “appropriate.”
USD/JPY bulls catch a breath near multi-month top, stays above 111.00
USD/JPY seesaws around 111.30 at the start of Asian session. The risk barometer surged to the highest in nine months the previous day as Chinese authorities manage to placate traders. The pair consolidates gains following FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD extends decline toward 1.2900
Upbeat UK inflation fell short of keeping the Pound afloat. The GBP/USD pair is under strong selling pressure and nearing the critical 1.2900 level amid prevalent dollar’s demand.
Gold starts retracing daily rally on improving sentiment, trades above $1,600
The XAU/USD pair rose to its highest level since January 8th at $1,611.07 and came with a touching distance of a new seven-year high.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.