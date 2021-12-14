USD/JPY: Bullish but not as before – MUFG

The bias in the USD/JPY pair is to the upside, according to analysts at MUFG Bank. They see the pair moving in the range of 110.00 and 116.00 over the next weeks.
Key Quotes:
“We see scope for USD/JPY slowly retracing the Omicron drop on the back of an FOMC meeting confirming market expectations of a more active FOMC next year. The market could feasibly contemplate pricing more than three rate hikes next year – we don’t expect the Fed to deliver that but the initial phase of pricing such action is likely to see USD/JPY grind higher again.”
“General levels of volatility will need to subside in order for conditions to be conducive for a renewed grind higher in USD/JPY. G10 FX volatility should subside once we are through this busy week of key central bank meetings. But with year-end approaching there is a risk this move higher for USD/JPY might not happen until the new year.”
“Increased China uncertainty with additional property companies now coming under selling pressure (Shimao Group Holdings Ltd.) and the rapid spread of the Omicron covid variant suggest further reservations over the quick re-establishment of USD/JPY carry positions. Overall though, we assume the Fed induced demand for dollars will help lift USD/JPY although our bullishness is somewhat lower than in previous months and the move higher may be curtailed to a degree by broader volatility and elevated levels of uncertainty globally.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after US PPI data
EUR/USD continues to trade in the positive territory above 1.1300 to start the American session on Tuesday. The data from the US showed that the annual Core PPI jumped to 7.5% in November. Although this reading surpassed the market expectation of 7.2% the greenback remains on the back foot.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3250
GBP/USD stays in the positive territory near 1.3250 in the early American session on Tuesday as the dollar continues to have a difficult time finding demand despite the stronger-than-expected November PPI figures.
Gold slumps to fresh daily low below $1,780
Gold came under renewed bearish pressure on Tuesday and fell below $1,780. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds in the positive territory after the data from the US showed that the annual PPI surged to 9.6% in November from 8.8% in October.
When will the last Bitcoin be mined and where could BTC price be headed?
There are less than 2.1 million BTC left to be mined. The last Bitcoin is expected to be mined in 2140. Analysts believe that the scarcity could propel BTC price to reach six figures.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?