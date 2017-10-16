USD/JPY: broader tone appears set to dominate - Scotiabank

USD/JPY: broader tone appears set to dominate - ScotiabankBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Scotiabank explained that JPY is quiet, making a marginal October high vs. the USD while outperforming most of the G10 currencies.
Key Quotes:
"The broader tone appears set to dominate as we highlight the continued importance of the 10Y U.S.-Japan spread. Short-term risk reversals capturing the October 22nd election are showing a sizeable premium for protection against JPY strength."
"Friday’s CFTC data showed a third consecutive week of building gross shorts. These newly established positions appear vulnerable in the context of JPY’s recent gains."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.