USD/JPY briefly spikes beyond 107.00 mark, lacks follow-through

- An intraday turnaround in the risk-sentiment prompts some aggressive short-covering.
- Recovering US bond yields underpinned the USD and remained supportive of the move.
- Fears of a full-blown US-China trade war might continue to keep a lid on any runaway rally.
The USD/JPY pair built on its goodish intraday bounce from fresh multi-month lows and briefly spiked to levels beyond the 107.00 handle in the last hour, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.
The pair quickly reversed an Asian session dip to mid-105.00s - the lowest level since early-January flash crash, and rallied over 150-pips intraday on the back of some aggressive short-covering move amid fading safe-haven demand.
A dramatic intraday turnaround in the global risk sentiment weighed on the Japanese Yen's safe-haven status and turned out to be one of the key factors behind a sudden pickup, helping the pair to snap three consecutive days of losing streak.
Improving risk sentiment was evident from a modest rebound in the US Treasury bond yields, which extended some support to the US Dollar and further collaborated to the pair's strong intraday recovery back above the 107.00 round figure mark.
It, however, remains to be seen if the up-move is backed by any genuine buying or turns out to be a dead-cat bounce from extremely oversold conditions, which runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly amid renewed US-China trade war fears.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through up-move before confirming that the pair might have actually bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any further recovery ahead of speeches by influential FOMC members.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.77
|Today Daily Change
|0.81
|Today Daily Change %
|0.76
|Today daily open
|105.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.03
|Daily SMA50
|108.16
|Daily SMA100
|109.53
|Daily SMA200
|110.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.68
|Previous Daily Low
|105.78
|Previous Weekly High
|109.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.5
|Previous Monthly High
|109.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.1200 on upbeat German data
A big-beat on German Factory Orders data failed to lift the sentiment around the Euro, keeping the EUR/USD pair modestly flat near the 1.12 handle amid trade tensions.
GBP/USD remains on the road to recovery, ignores no-deal Brexit concerns
Despite looming hard Brexit concerns, the GBP/USD pair recovers. Speculations concerning no-confidence motion against the UK PM fail to stop him from supporting no-deal Brexit. Investors may keep an eye over macro news/headlines for fresh direction.
USD/JPY briefly spikes beyond 107.00 mark, lacks follow-through
The USD/JPY pair built on its goodish intraday bounce from fresh multi-month lows and briefly spiked to levels beyond the 107.00 handle in the last hour, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.
Gold nears $1475 as bulls keep benefiting from risk aversion
Be it a spoiling case of the US-China trade tussle or North Korea’s repeated missile test, not to forget tensions concerning the Middle East and global central bankers’ monetary policy easing, Gold has it all to remain strong around multi-year high.
RBA Preview: AUD/USD may fall even if rates remain unchanged – Three scenarios
When the US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates – others follow. However, in the Reserve Bank of Australia's case – it has already slashed rates twice. The RBA is set to leave the Cash Rate unchanged at 1% and pause after two consecutive reductions.