USD/JPY: Bouncing up from 50-day MA amid mixed trade headlines

- USD/JPY has bounced up slightly from the 50-day average support.
- Positive comments from US and Mexican officials on the USMCA deal likely weighed over Yen.
- The upside is being capped by lingering US-China trade issues.
USD/JPY has bounced up slightly from near 50-day average support at 108.55 and but is struggling to build upside momentum amid mixed trade headlines.
The pair is currently trading at 108.61, having hit a high of 108.68 a few minutes before press time.
The anti-risk Yen ran into offers likely on comments by Mexican official that the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) is drawing nearer. A US House of Representatives leader also said the deal is close.
However, the newsflow on the US-China trade front has not been so positive this Tuesday morning.
An article by China’s Global Times warned that the downtrend in the Sino-US trade would be difficult to reverse with a “phase one” trade deal.
China on Friday announced a waiver of punitive tariffs on American soybeans and pork. It remains to be seen if the Trump administration responds in kind by delaying the planned tariff hike on $160 billion of Chinese imports, scheduled to take effect Sunday.
With the Sino-US trade tensions still lingering on, the pair is having a tough time building a bullish momentum, despite having defended the 50-day MA.
Further, the lackluster action in the related markets could be limited the upside. The US 10-year yield is flatlined around 1.83%, while the futures on the S&P 500 are reporting a 0.04% loss at press time.
Looking forward, the pair may pick up a strong bid if the equities rise on the better-than-expected China producer price index. The factory-gate inflation dropped 1.4% year-on-year in November, compared to the consensus estimate of -1.5% and up from the previous month’s -1.6%.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.62
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|108.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.85
|Daily SMA50
|108.54
|Daily SMA100
|107.82
|Daily SMA200
|108.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.68
|Previous Daily Low
|108.43
|Previous Weekly High
|109.73
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.43
|Previous Monthly High
|109.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls picking up strength on upbeat China inflation
AUD/USD is seen catching fresh bids and tests daily highs near 0.6830 region, in a delayed reaction to upbeat Australia’s NAB Business Survey and Chinese inflation figures. Optimism on the USMCA trade deal also collaborates to the Aussie's bounce.
USD/JPY: Bouncing up from 50-day MA amid mixed trade headlines
USD/JPY has bounced up slightly from the 50-day average support. Positive comments from US and Mexican officials on the USMCA deal likely weighed over Yen. The upside is being capped by lingering US-China trade issues.
A Look at the Charts Ahead of UK Election and US Tariff Decision
The strength of the US jobs report stopped the weaker dollar that was threatening to emerge. There are two risk events in the second half of next week, the UK election and Trump's decision on the December 15 tariffs.
Gold: Struggles to justify Monday’s inverted hammer, eyes on trade news, China inflation
Gold prices extend Monday’s recovery to $1,461 by the press time of early Asian session on Tuesday. Even so, the Bullion fails to justify the candlestick formation signaling reversal of the previous heavy fall.
GBP/USD: Eyes on 1.3110/07 support confluence amid bearish MACD
GBP/USD drops to 1.3140 amid the initial Asian trading session on Tuesday. The quote witnesses a pullback from an eight-month high. Also supporting the downside bias is the bearish signals from the 12-bar MACD indicator.