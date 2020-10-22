USD/JPY bounces off monthly low towards 105.00 as market optimism fades

  • USD/JPY retraces the biggest losses in two months from 104.34.
  • S&P 500 Futures, Nikkei 225 drop around 0.50%, stocks in Pacific are also down.
  • Virus woes battle US stimulus hopes, Brexit optimism.
  • Japan’s All Industry Activity Index, risk catalysts will be the key to watch.

USD/JPY refreshes intraday high to 104.70, currently around 104.65, as markets in Tokyo open for Thursday’s trading. In doing so, the pair consolidates the previous day’s losses, the biggest since late-August, while also recovering from the lowest since September 21. However, a lack of clear signals to extend the earlier risk-on mood seems to probe traders amid a light calendar in Asia.

Geopolitical fears, virus worries combat stimulus optimism…

The latest coronavirus (COVID-19) updates from the US and Australia suggest that the pandemic regains momentum outside the epicenter Europe, which in turn negatively affects the market’s optimism, portrayed yesterday, based on hopes of the American relief package. Spain crossed the one million mark for the cases whereas over 50% of states in the US registered a monthly high in new cases. Further, Australia’s Victoria also battles the 14-day average while flashing five new cases for the previous day.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) recently came out with a report that alleges Iran and Russia for meddling with the presidential elections, up for the next month.

Other than the fears of virus and geopolitical tensions, hopes of the soft Brexit are also getting reassessed amid the vast difference between the UK and the European Union’s (EU) demands on the thorny issues.

Furthermore, US President Donald Trump’s blame on the Republicans, for the delay in the much-awaited stimulus, as well as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s lack of readiness for an aid package before the elections also probe the earlier boost to the risk tone.

As a result, S&P 500 Futures and Japan’s Nikkei join the Asia-Pacific stocks to mark losses below 1.0% whereas the US dollar index (DXY) also bounces off the seven-week low.

Moving on, Japan’s All Industry Activity Index for August, prior 1.3%, can offer immediate directions to the pair ahead of the US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended on October 16, expected 860K versus 898K previous. However, headlines affecting the market’s mood will be the key to watch.

Technical analysis

Although an upside clearance of 105.00 can extend short-term recoveries, bulls are less likely to return unless witnessing a clear break of the falling trend line from June 30, at 105.85 now.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 104.63
Today Daily Change 0.03
Today Daily Change % 0.03%
Today daily open 104.6
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 105.49
Daily SMA50 105.69
Daily SMA100 106.3
Daily SMA200 107.31
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 105.52
Previous Daily Low 104.34
Previous Weekly High 105.8
Previous Weekly Low 105.04
Previous Monthly High 106.55
Previous Monthly Low 104
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 104.79
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 105.07
Daily Pivot Point S1 104.12
Daily Pivot Point S2 103.64
Daily Pivot Point S3 102.94
Daily Pivot Point R1 105.3
Daily Pivot Point R2 106
Daily Pivot Point R3 106.48

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

