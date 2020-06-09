USD/JPY bounces off 1-week lows, still in the red around 108.00 mark

- USD/JPY witnessed some heavy selling for the second straight session on Tuesday.
- A cautious mood around the equity markets underpinned for the safe-haven JPY.
- Dovish Fed expectations, sliding US bond yields further added to the selling bias.
- The ongoing downfall seemed unaffected by a goodish pick up in the USD demand.
The USD/JPY pair added to the previous day's heavy losses and remained under some heavy selling pressure for the second straight session on Tuesday. The downward trajectory extended further below the 108.00 round-figure-mark, dragging the pair to one-week lows in the last hour.
The pair stalled its recent bullish trajectory to the highest level since March 26 and witnessed a dramatic turnaround on the first day of a new trading week. The pullback extended through the Asian session on Tuesday and was pressured by reviving demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen.
The global equity markets took a breather following the recent strong rally and provided a modest lift to traditional safe-haven currencies. Bearish traders further took cues from a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields, which contributed to the USD/JPY pair's downward trajectory.
Investors also seemed to price in the possibility of a very dovish outlook from the Fed at the end of a two-day meeting on Wednesday, which seemed to have largely offset a goodish pickup in the US dollar. This, in turn, failed to extend any support to the USD/JPY pair.
Tuesday's downfall could further be attributed to some follow-through technical selling below the very important 200-day SMA. The pair dropped to retest a previous trading range resistance breakpoint, near the 107.85 region, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.09
|Today Daily Change
|-0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|108.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.86
|Daily SMA50
|107.66
|Daily SMA100
|108.29
|Daily SMA200
|108.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.69
|Previous Daily Low
|108.24
|Previous Weekly High
|109.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.38
|Previous Monthly High
|108.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
